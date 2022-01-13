Report: GTA 6 “likely” set for March 2024 release date

A new report is claiming that Rockstar Games could be gearing up to release GTA 6 in 2024, meaning that an announcement could be coming soon.

For years fans have been wondering when Rockstar would finally announce GTA 6. Despite being one of the most anticipated games of all time, the company has been mum on details surrounding the next entry in the series.

With GTA 5 still rereleasing on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles later in 2022, players have been hopeful that once the port is out, the next installment in the franchise will be revealed.

Now, with parent company Take-Two acquiring mobile games juggernaut Zynga, analysts believe they may have tipped their hand to GTA 6’s release in their announcement.

Advertisement

Financial analysts think GTA 6 is coming out in 2024

As reported by Axios, Take-Two executives said that their compound annual growth rate through 2024 will be 14%. As it turns out, this could be a big sign for things to come.

“There are only a handful of titles that can … provide management with the confidence to put out such a strong guidance; we believe there is at least one Rockstar IP set to be released by FY24,” a Jefferies analyst explained.

Additionally, Cowen’s Doug Creutz said that Take-Two’s prediction translated to a whopping $9 billion, which would mean, “a likely GTA 6 launch in FY24.”

These financial targets have pointed to GTA titles in the past. In 2011, Take-Two hinted at GTA V releasing in 2013 when it announced its expectations.

Advertisement

When will GTA 6 be announced?

Some insiders, such as Tom Henderson, have suggested that GTA 6 could end up releasing in 2024, while others have teased a potential 2022 announcement followed by a release in 2023.

While there hasn’t been any confirmation from Rockstar yet, many signs at pointing to a Vice City return for the sixth installment in the GTA series. Notably, a mysterious Miami photo hidden in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has fans under the impression it’s the first GTA 6 screenshot.

We’ll have to see what the future holds, but it’s looking like these next two years could be huge for fans of Rockstar’s most famous IP.