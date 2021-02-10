Logo
GTA

Summit1g returning to NoPixel GTA RP, hits back at haters saying he “ruins” it

Published: 10/Feb/2021 15:42

by David Purcell
summit1g in gta rp nopixel server
Rockstar / Summit

Share

GTA RP Summit1g

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar is heading back into the NoPixel GTA RP server, after confirming he’ll be taking a break from Escape from Tarkov on Twitch. While many of his viewers will be delighted, some have claimed this could be the beginning of the end. 

The NoPixel server has taken over Twitch a number of times now, with players taking on the challenge of roleplaying. As a result, some characters and their storylines develop into something much bigger than anything you could see in GTA Online.

The server was given a fresh update in February, which has already seen Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel get in on the action and go viral a number of times.

On top of that, we now know Summit is coming back as well – who used to play popular character Charles Johnson, or as fans call him, Chawa.

Police in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
Summit1g has done a lot of things in GTA RP in the past.

Summit1g is coming back to GTA RP

The Twitch streamer likes to shake things up regularly on his channel, usually at least, but has been enjoying a long spell on Escape from Tarkov. Though, he revealed on February 10 that he’s jumping back into NoPixel and taking a break from Tarkov.

He said: “I’m gonna be taking a lil breather from Tarkov and playing some NoPixel 3.0 starting tomorrow. Also I keep getting Rainbox 6 urges. Not sure what to do about that just yet.”

In response, some people who watch GTA RP have fired back with their concerns that he might ruin the whole server, should be come back.

Some GTA RP viewers are concerned

In the past, we’ve seen him complete some insane heists and be involved in some crazy stunts, but who knows what he’ll do next. One thing is for certain, though, some people are dreading his arrival already. They’re scared he might race too much, like last time.

On user replied: “Please for the love of God don’t turn it into another race server. You ruined it the first time, I get you like to race but f**k me. Do actual roleplaying.”

Unfazed by the reaction, as if he’s seen it all before, the leader of the 1G Squad said: “Feels like my first day on RP again. Lol.”

Anyway, he makes his comeback on February 11 and viewers will likely tune in in their thousands to see how it plays out. Watch this space.

Entertainment

Bryce Hall embarrassed after accidentally texting Josh Richards instead of Addison Rae

Published: 10/Feb/2021 13:09

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Addison Rae

Share

Addison Rae Bryce Hall Josh Richards TikTok

Bryce Hall has been left embarrassed after he accidentally sent a text meant for his girlfriend Addison Rae to fellow Sway Boy Josh Richards.

Since they revealed to the world that they’re an item, it’s been no secret that TikTok star Bryce is the ultimate simp over Addison Rae. He’s even said it himself in a recent Instagram post of the pair kissing. But this Sway boy also likes to keep up a little bit of a bad boy image.

In the past, Bryce has gotten into altercations, challenged other creators to a fight, and even been arrested. He’s had plenty of online beef with not just other TikTok stars, but even the Mayor of LA for a party he threw in 2020.

When it comes to Addison, he publicly dotes over her, but it’s different when private messages become public. His close friend Josh Richards shared the embarrassing proof with the world after Bryce sent him a screenshot of his phone display and wrote “thanks for the new wallpaper baby.”

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall hug
Instagram: Addison Rae
Bryce and Addison confirmed they were dating in late 2020

After realizing what he’d done he quickly followed it up with “HAHAHA F***”, but Josh replied “no problem dude,” and added, “broo that’s too funny.”

Josh was quick to embarrass his friend, deciding to share the mistake with the world on Twitter and captioned the screenshot with “Would officially like to say you’re welcome to Bryce Hall for his new wallpaper.”

Bryce was clearly mortified, but he graciously responded with, “I knew as soon as I sent that it was over… always check the person you’re texting before you send a simp text.”

It may have dented Bryce’s bad-boy persona a little, but Braddison stans were over the moon to see a public display of affection, while others have even begun to ship Bryce and Josh, giving them the nickname “Brosh.”

If anything is clear, it’s that Bryce and Addison are incredibly loved up right now.