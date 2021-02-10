Summit1g returning to NoPixel GTA RP, hits back at haters saying he “ruins” it

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar is heading back into the NoPixel GTA RP server, after confirming he’ll be taking a break from Escape from Tarkov on Twitch. While many of his viewers will be delighted, some have claimed this could be the beginning of the end.

The NoPixel server has taken over Twitch a number of times now, with players taking on the challenge of roleplaying. As a result, some characters and their storylines develop into something much bigger than anything you could see in GTA Online.

The server was given a fresh update in February, which has already seen Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel get in on the action and go viral a number of times.

On top of that, we now know Summit is coming back as well – who used to play popular character Charles Johnson, or as fans call him, Chawa.

Summit1g is coming back to GTA RP

The Twitch streamer likes to shake things up regularly on his channel, usually at least, but has been enjoying a long spell on Escape from Tarkov. Though, he revealed on February 10 that he’s jumping back into NoPixel and taking a break from Tarkov.

He said: “I’m gonna be taking a lil breather from Tarkov and playing some NoPixel 3.0 starting tomorrow. Also I keep getting Rainbox 6 urges. Not sure what to do about that just yet.”

I'm gonna be taking a lil breather from Tarkov and playing some NoPixel 3.0 starting tomorrow. Also I keep getting Rainbox 6 urges. Not sure what to do about that just yet. — summit1g (@summit1g) February 10, 2021

In response, some people who watch GTA RP have fired back with their concerns that he might ruin the whole server, should be come back.

Some GTA RP viewers are concerned

In the past, we’ve seen him complete some insane heists and be involved in some crazy stunts, but who knows what he’ll do next. One thing is for certain, though, some people are dreading his arrival already. They’re scared he might race too much, like last time.

Read More: GTA RP streamer goes viral mocking Cyberpunk glitches

On user replied: “Please for the love of God don’t turn it into another race server. You ruined it the first time, I get you like to race but f**k me. Do actual roleplaying.”

Feels like my first day on RP again. Lol. https://t.co/xgCbBVWGdJ — summit1g (@summit1g) February 10, 2021

Unfazed by the reaction, as if he’s seen it all before, the leader of the 1G Squad said: “Feels like my first day on RP again. Lol.”

Anyway, he makes his comeback on February 11 and viewers will likely tune in in their thousands to see how it plays out. Watch this space.