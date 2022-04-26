Streamers fooled after fake GTA 6 artwork appears on Twitch

Streamers were shocked to discover GTA 6 in the game’s official category on Twitch, leading some to believe they had uncovered the official box art for Rockstar’s next big title.

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time, with gamers of all genres eager to finally check out the long-awaited follow-up to GTA 5.

So far, not much is known about GTA 6… at least officially. While Rockstar finally revealed the development of the title was “well underway,” they didn’t confirm the game’s setting, release, or other key details.

Now, players have found some GTA 6 artwork on Twitch – but while this caused some initial hype, it was quickly debunked.

Twitch confirms the box artwork for GTA VI pic.twitter.com/jMx0h2neEf — DarkViperAU (@DarkViperAU) April 24, 2022

Fake GTA 6 artwork fools Twitch streamers

On April 24, Twitch streamer DarkViperAU posted a photo showing GTA VI in the platform’s category search. The art included the roman numeral-styled logo and some palm trees, suggesting a return to Vice City.

“Twitch confirms the box artwork for GTA VI,” the streamer captioned his find on Twitter.

However, some were quick to point out that the art was completely fake, unfortunately ending any hopes that this was a legitimate leak.

“The palm tree background is a stock image. Also, Twitch pulls game covers from IGDB (Which is an open platform anybody can edit). Fake, I’m afraid,” replied a fan.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time users had been duped by some fake GTA 6 art. Earlier in April, ads for GTA 6 started showing up on YouTube.

Then, a fake image appeared claiming GTA 6 merch had been leaked on Rockstar’s site, purporting to show the game’s new logo.

It’s not clear when Rockstar will officially reveal GTA 6 details and a new trailer, but rest assured, they’re going to absolutely break the internet when they do. Until then, we’re just going to have to wait a bit longer.