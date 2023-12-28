Modders perfectly recreate GTA 6 trailer in GTA V

Following the GTA V source code leak past week, modders have now recreated a GTA 6 trailer. Here’s how it looks and what fans had to say about it.

The hype around Rockstar’s upcoming title GTA 6 continues to grow despite two years away from a full release. Grand Theft Auto has been a phenomenon in the gaming industry for decades with GTA V being its most successful title to date.

Now ever since the official GTA 6 trailer was released, players have been decrypting and looking out for further leaks around the game. However, following the Insomniac leak, earlier this week hackers leaked the GTA V source code which led to the benefit of the modding community.

Now, a modder has recreated a perfect GTA 6 trailer but in GTA V. Here’s how it looks and just how fans reacted to the recreation.

Modder recreates GTA 6 trailer with perfection in GTA V

A modder by the name of RavenwestR1 uploaded a GTA V rendition of the official GTA 6 trailer to YouTube. With outdated GTA V assets and visuals, the trailer faithfully replicates each scene from the original GTA 6 trailer.

They even included the actual dialogue and music from the new trailer in their version, after using a collection of mods to achieve the same. On YouTube, fans of GTA 6 took to the comments.

One fan said:

“It’s lowkey crazy how aged GTA 6 made GTA 5 look.”

Another chimed in:

“Finally, one that’s not just a bunch of online trailers slapped together. Good job man.”

A third user questioned the modding community by saying:

“I put both trailers next to each other and I gotta say the time stamps and the details are on point man, well done”

A fourth user added in context if the trailer was made using the leaked source code:

“You don’t need the source code to do this.”

While fans are still relying on more leaks to surface to learn more about GTA 6, stay tuned with us right here at Dexerto for all the latest news about the game.