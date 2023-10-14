Twitch bans fake Rockstar channel offering GTA 6 beta access

Fake GTA 6 beta access codes were offered by a scam channel on Twitch, which peaked at 20K viewers and was soon banned for trying to scam its viewers with phishing links.

Similar to any Grand Theft Auto release, GTA 6 has become one of the most highly anticipated games of all time.

Rockstar Games has yet to provide a release date or even officially confirm that it is coming. Despite this, fans have spotted subtle hints from the developers on social media as GTA 5 approaches its 10-year anniversary.

With the analysts thinking that announcements are close, leakers have been constantly trying to reveal further details and gameplay.

Now, one Twitch channel has been banned on the platform after it branded itself as the developer and claimed to offer GTA beta access links, which turned out to be a scam.

Twitch channel banned for fake GTA 6 beta access scam

The stream peaked at over 20K viewers, where it could be seen calling itself NewsRockstar complete with the iconic Rockstar logo.

It was titled “GTA6 OUT NOW! [BETA] – Early Access Beta Test – Twitch and Steam Exclusive,” which naturally led to thousands tuning in with the hope of getting access to the GTA 6 beta.

According to StreamCharts, it was broadcasting for over five hours before it ultimately was shut down and later banned, as confirmed by StreamerBans.

Interestingly, the Twitter/X account revealed it was even a partnered account, which turned out to have been originally created in 2013.

This allowed the channel to broadcast with a verification badge and had been clearly done on purpose to seem as legitimate as possible and to bring in a high amount of viewers in quick succession.

“It was a phishing stream, they were offering access to the GTA 6 beta but it was to steal Steam accounts,” a viewer claimed.

The scam was suspected to work by viewers following through the link provided and providing their login details to their Steam accounts. This would allow the hackers to access their personal details and potentially their bank details.

There has been no further update regarding the situation at the time of writing.