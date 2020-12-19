Logo
GTA Online: How to get the Combat Shotgun in Cayo Perico Heist

Published: 19/Dec/2020 11:45

by Daniel Cleary
GTA character with combat shotgun
Rockstar Games / Gtamen

The new Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online has introduced plenty of exciting weapons for players to collect, including the Combat Shotgun. Here’s what you’ll need to find it.

After months of anticipation, Rockstar has finally rolled out a massive update for GTA Online, featuring a map expansion, a brand new heist, vehicles, and much more.

The Cayo Perico Heist, which features cameos from the likes of Dr. Dre and Scott Scorch, has also provided players the chance to discover some new weapons on El Rubio’s island.

perico pistol in gta online
Rockstar Games
The golden Perico Pistol is also available in the Cayo Perico Heist.

Along with the golden one-shot Perico Pistol, a Combat shotgun can also be unlocked while playing through the latest GTA Online Heist.

The Combat shotgun has appeared in previous Grand Theft Auto titles such as GTA IV but, surprisingly, it hasn’t been available in GTA Online until now.

This new weapon can spawn at random locations around Cayo Perico, making it quite difficult to find if you don’t know where to look. Here’s what you’ll have to do to get one.

How to find the Combat shotgun in GTA Online

  1. First, you’ll need to start the Cayo Perico Heist to travel to the island.
  2. You will then need to complete the first few Heist steps, to get the chance to explore El Rubio’s mansion.
  3. Ahead of the Heist finale, the Combat Shotgun can be found leaning against one of the walls or surfaces in the compound.
  4. The southern area of the compound is the most common location for the gun, but you may need to look around.

Combat Shotgun locations

Gta compound shotgun locations
Rockstar Games
All locations for the Combat Shotgun in El Rubio’s mansion.

This new weapon performs slightly differently from the other shotguns in its class, as it can a lot of consistent damage with its high fire rate.

After you unlock the Combat Shotgun in the Cayo Perico Heist, it will be available for purchase at any of the Ammu-nation stores, for a price of $295,000.

When are Attack Helicopters coming back to Warzone?

Published: 19/Dec/2020 10:17

by Joe Craven
Warzone Attack Helicopter
Activision

With Attack Helicopters currently disabled to negate Warzone’s invisible player issues, when can we expect them to return to Rebirth Island and Verdansk? 

The merge of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has been a whirlwind for Call of Duty players. While adding new weapons to Warzone is hardly innovative, it is the first time we have seen such significant collaboration between CoD’s two main studios – Infinity Ward and Treyarch.

However, with worlds colliding there were bound to be some issues and, unsurprisingly, they took the form of bugs and glitches sweeping across Warzone’s new Rebirth Island.

Attack Helicopters were added to Warzone as a result of their inclusion in BOCW, but it quickly became clear that they were at the root of a serious bug. Players who had recently used an Attack Helicopter could render themselves invisible to enemy players. As literal as it sounds, this was handing players easy eliminations and victories.

The severity of the bug resulted in dev studios scrambling to isolate a cause and a future fix. Raven were quick to confirm the steps they were taking, confirming on December 17 that Attack Helicopters have been completely removed from Warzone.

“The vehicle will return once the related issues have been fixed,” they explained. “The normal helicopter will remain available. To clarify, this change is to combat the bug causing players to appear invisible to others.”

The Attack Helicopter has been absent from Warzone matches since December 17. Neither Raven nor Infinity Ward have confirmed a return date but, given the severity of the issues we should be able to expect a quick fix.

We can hope to see the Attack Helicopters return to Rebirth Island and Verdansk in the coming days, perhaps on Tuesday December 22 (or early on December 23 depending on your location).

Tuesdays have become key days for Warzone updates, and would be exactly a week after the merger between BOCW and Warzone originally took place.

We will keep you updated as soon as the developers confirm a return date. Until then, players will have to make to do with the normal helicopters.