GTA Online: How to get the Combat Shotgun in Cayo Perico Heist

The new Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online has introduced plenty of exciting weapons for players to collect, including the Combat Shotgun. Here’s what you’ll need to find it.

After months of anticipation, Rockstar has finally rolled out a massive update for GTA Online, featuring a map expansion, a brand new heist, vehicles, and much more.

The Cayo Perico Heist, which features cameos from the likes of Dr. Dre and Scott Scorch, has also provided players the chance to discover some new weapons on El Rubio’s island.

Along with the golden one-shot Perico Pistol, a Combat shotgun can also be unlocked while playing through the latest GTA Online Heist.

The Combat shotgun has appeared in previous Grand Theft Auto titles such as GTA IV but, surprisingly, it hasn’t been available in GTA Online until now.

This new weapon can spawn at random locations around Cayo Perico, making it quite difficult to find if you don’t know where to look. Here’s what you’ll have to do to get one.

How to find the Combat shotgun in GTA Online

First, you’ll need to start the Cayo Perico Heist to travel to the island. You will then need to complete the first few Heist steps, to get the chance to explore El Rubio’s mansion. Ahead of the Heist finale, the Combat Shotgun can be found leaning against one of the walls or surfaces in the compound. The southern area of the compound is the most common location for the gun, but you may need to look around.

Combat Shotgun locations

This new weapon performs slightly differently from the other shotguns in its class, as it can a lot of consistent damage with its high fire rate.

After you unlock the Combat Shotgun in the Cayo Perico Heist, it will be available for purchase at any of the Ammu-nation stores, for a price of $295,000.