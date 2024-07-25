GTA Online Pizza This jobs: How to start, payouts & more

GTA Online players can now throw it back and deliver pizza to customers around Los Santos for Pizza This. Here’s everything you need to know about the new jobs.

If you’ve played any of the old Grand Theft Autos, you’ll remember being able to do fast food delivery jobs. You’d steal a delivery driver’s bike, press the right stick on your controller, and start earning cash against the clock.

Well, when GTA Online’s Bottom Dollar Bounty update was revealed, dataminers got their hands on a new set of drip feed jobs. And, yes, they’re all about being a delivery driver. Though, this isn’t as safe as Uber Eats.

Article continues after ad

In GTA Online, you can now start working for Pizza This – a pizzeria with that classic bike delivery service. And, you’ll make a nice wedge of cash as you do so.

How to start Pizza This jobs in GTA Online

To get started with the Pizza This jobs, you’ll first get a message from Pizza This, letting you know that they’re on the hunt for new drivers.

Article continues after ad

From there, all you have to do is drop into a Pizza This pizzeria and you’ll be prompted to start delivering pizzas against the clock. And yes, you’ll have to do it on the brand-new Pizza Boy-styled Faggio bike.

Article continues after ad

Start a new session of GTA Online Wait for a message from Pizza This Visit a Pizza This restaurant Hop on the Pizza Boy bike and start making deliveries!

Rockstar Games The Pizza Jobs are a throwback for GTA players.

How much are Pizza This jobs worth?

In terms of payouts for the jobs, while they aren’t as lucrative as heists or contact missions, you can make some cash quickly and easily – just like the new Madrazo Hits.

Each job, naturally, comes with the opportunity to make tips depending on how fast you and how warm the pizza is that you’re dropping off.

These payouts start at $2,000 for your first job and will multiply – similar to Taxi Work – as you progress. However, there will be a cap.

Article continues after ad

If you manage to complete a few sets of jobs for Pizza This, you’ll be able to knock the price of the Pizza Boy bike down from $195,000 to $146,250.

Article continues after ad

They are worth a bit of time investment and there is a good hit of nostalgia to be had.