Rockstar job leak reveals new GTA 6 weather systems & “large scale” destruction

Early Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay details appear to have emerged online from a new Rockstar Games job listing, hinting at everything from “large scale” destruction to weather effects and new visual upgrades.

GTA 6 is still yet to be officially unveiled yet the rumor mill has constantly been in overdrive for the past few years. From map leaks to ‘insider’ intel, there’s almost always something new for fans of the franchise to deliberate on.

The latest details come direct from Rockstar Games, however, as a new job listing appears to have hinted at what players can expect from the highly anticipated sequel.

Rockstar’s New England studio is on the lookout for a VFX artist to join the already 100+ strong member team. Having previously assisted on both GTA 4 and GTA 5, it’s safe to expect the pattern will continue and new tidbits in the job description may be indicative of what’s to come.

As the name implies, the visual effects team is responsible for how Rockstar’s next big project will look. Everything from weapon designs to vehicle models all fall under the role of a VFX artist.

For this particular role, a few specific effects were outlined in the brief. Depending on where you are on the GTA 6 map, and also depending on the weather, you could see “insects around” your character model for the first time.

Another small focus for the ambitious open-world title is that of “rain dripping off buildings” in a realist manner. Though perhaps the most noteworthy detail in the list is that of “large scale destruction.”

Although the GTA franchise has had its fair share of destructive moments in previous entries, things could be taken to an entirely new level in the sixth mainline release. As Rockstar put it, these in-game events could even see “skyscrapers crashing to the ground.”

It’s obviously worth mentioning that the exact scope of these features can’t be discerned from the job listing alone. There’s no telling if these large-scale events will happen in-game or through in-engine cutscenes, for instance.

The entire map in GTA 6 likely won’t feature immense destructibility. Instead, it’s fair to expect specific moments or sequences that change the map in new ways over the course of the game.

Of course, there’s even the slim chance this job listing has nothing to do with GTA 6 at all. Definitely take this information with a grain of salt for the time being. For all we know, GTA 6 could be in its polishing phase with Rockstar already looking to build up a team for its next project.

As always, be sure to check back here often to keep on top of all the latest updates and leaks ahead of the eventual official Grand Theft Auto VI reveal.