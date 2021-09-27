GTA 6 reveal reportedly coming in November, map 3x bigger than GTA 5

A new report is claiming that Rockstar will finally announce GTA 6 in November 2021, with the game’s first trailer.

GTA 6 has easily become one of the most anticipated games of all time, but little is known about the yet-to-be-announced title.

While Rockstar has remained quiet, that hasn’t stopped the plethora of leaks and speculation emerging. Now, it seems as if the gaming juggernaut may finally be set to reveal GTA 6 to the world.

A post on Instagram news page ThatsSoBold is claiming that Rockstar will announce the sixth installment in the Grand Theft Auto series in November.

GTA 6 trailer leaked?

“GTA 6 will be announced Nov-Dec and will take place in Miami,” the post read. Interestingly here is the use of “Miami” in place of its game stand-in of Vice City. Of course, Vice City has long been rumored to be the location of the game, so this info seems to line up.

However, this next bet is extremely interesting. The account claims the new map will feature “Hurricanes, gators, and more!”

According to ThatsSoBold, the map will change over time with updates from Rockstar, similar to how Epic Games handles Fortnite.

Is the leak real?

This would be a huge change to how the game is played and could lead to a lot of brand new gameplay possibilities. It’s not out of the realm of possibility for Rockstar to give this a shot.

“GTA 6 will be Announced and Teased with a trailer starting November through December,” they added. “[It] will be 3 times bigger than the GTA 5 Map.”

Considering GTA V was set to re-release on PS5 in November, the timing of this supposed trailer is quite interesting if the report ends up being accurate. The port was sadly pushed to March 2022, suggesting that perhaps the trailer and the next Grand Theft Auto reveal were the reason.

In any case, we can’t wait to see if this ends up being accurate, but it should be noted that some insiders have claimed GTA 6 wouldn’t be released until 2025.

As always, take these reports with a grain of salt, but hopefully, we get some big news come November or early December.