Rockstar insider casts doubt on GTA 6 reveal or trailer in 2021

Fans have been salivating at the idea of Rockstar announcing GTA 6 and with rumors once again circulating that a trailer is drawing near, an insider has stepped in to cast doubt on the possibility.

GTA 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games of all time and it’s not even officially announced yet. While Rockstar has left some tidbits and teases here and there, nothing concrete has been revealed from the gaming behemoth just yet.

Instead, we have a PS5 and Xbox Series port of GTA 5 arriving in November and a report that GTA Trilogy Remaster will be coming soon with updated visuals on the Unreal Engine.

It would then seem unlikely that Rockstar would reveal GTA 6 with all the releases coming out, but that hasn’t stopped some leaks from emerging.

Actor Dave Jackson posted on Facebook that he would be voicing a character named Captain McClaine in the next game. He would go on to double down on the claim, writing: “The producers said I could spread the word. There will be a new trailer soon!”

While it seems strange that Rockstar would let a voice actor announce a game and trailer, the news spread like wildfire resulting in all sorts of speculation and if this was even related to GTA 6, as GTA Online is another possibility.

Rockstar insider weighs in on GTA 6 leaks

In any case, Rockstar insider Yan2295 was asked to comment on other “leaks” that an announcement would be coming in 2021.

I have no idea, but that would surprise me. — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) August 28, 2021

“I have no idea, but that would surprise me,” he wrote.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that a trailer is completely off the table, but with other big names claiming that GTA 6 won’t be released until 2025, it does cast a lot of doubt on a 2021 reveal.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds. And even if a trailer doesn’t happen, perhaps GTA 5 on next-gen consoles will include some hints relating to GTA 6’s setting, location, and release date.