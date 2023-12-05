GTA 6 fan goes viral for predicting release all the way back in 2013

A Grand Theft Auto fan has gone viral across social media for predicting GTA 6’s release window all the way back in 2013.

Grand Theft Auto developers Rockstar Games were left to scramble on late December 4 after the GTA 6 trailer was leaked online earlier than its planned release.

Still, the video has broken a YouTube record in a matter of hours, as fans have finally gotten their long-awaited first look at the next title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Although some are disappointed by Rockstar’s planned 2025 release window for GTA 6, one fan predicted it just a few months after GTA 5’s initial launch over a decade ago.

It’s fair to say nobody expected it would take Rockstar this long to release the next game in the GTA franchise never mind reveal it — especially given the amount of time in between prior releases.

However, in a post on December 10, 2013, Twitter/X user ‘Kamrada_13’ predicted that the next Grand Theft Auto title wouldn’t be released until 2025. “I bet GTA 6 doesn’t come out till like 2025,” they wrote.

At the time in 2013, it was a very bold guess to make, given how many expected the game to release in the late 2010s. It’s fair to say the tweet has got many freaking out.

“When is GTA 7 dropping?” one user jokingly replied. “Lottery numbers now please,” said another. Other asked when their NFL team would win the Super Bowl, or if Messi will help Argentina win the 2024 Copa American.

While the exact release date remains unknown, ‘Trailer 1’ confirmed that GTA 6 is “coming 2025″ to PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. Although a release on PC platforms remains unclear.