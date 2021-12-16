GTA Online players hail The Contract update as “the best DLC yet”

GTA Online’s latest update, The Contract, takes players on a story-based thrill-ride with both GTA 5 protagonist Franklin Clinton and fans have high praise for the game’s all-new content.

The world of GTA Online updates has become a familiar one over the last eight years. From new weapons and vehicles to the addition of new high-stakes heists, Rockstar Games laid a familiar blueprint that all players could adjust to and keep up with.

While The Contract does tread over some of that familiar territory, the inclusion of original missions that tie directly into GTA 5’s story mode has players giving the devs a virtual round of applause for their latest efforts.

GTA Online players praise The Contract update

When Sewfan posed a question about the quality of The Contract, fans came out in droves to share their opinions

One user pointed out that adding the story missions to this game brought a nice change of pace to the usual Heist grind that they’ve become accustomed to: “I am glad we’re getting more Story Focused content, I feel like we have enough Money Making content in the game, especially after last year with Cayo Perico.”

Another commenter emphasized how important it is that the player-controlled character finally gets to meet and interact with a member of GTA 5’s notorious main characters: “what I love the most about this DLC is how you are now officially canon in the life of GTA 5’s iconic character (not as a background reference anymore).”

Read More: GTA Online players notice The Contract story is missing key character

Others are hopeful that the friendship that forms between their character and Franklin means that more Contract content could be on the way in the future: “Now that I think about it, there’s a lot of potential in this segment. They don’t even need high-profile names, can just use in-game celebs as well.”

There’s no word on what the future of GTA Online will look like as of yet, but fans certainly wouldn’t mind if this update paved the way going forward.