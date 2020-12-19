Rockstar addresses future single-player plans as GTA 6 rumors intensify

Rockstar developers have confirmed that they are looking to improve their focus on “single-player elements” in titles like Grand Theft Auto going forward, amid expectation for the franchise’s next entry.

Grand Theft Auto V is constantly updated to keep the game – at least the online portion – fresh, as with the recent Cayo Perico DLC which expanded the map, added new guns, and more vehicles for players to experience. However, it has been over 7 years since it was released, leaving fans curious about just when the next GTA installment could be coming.

Although Rockstar has shared no information about a sixth GTA title, there have been multiple leaks and rumors which suggest that it is in development.

After GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist was released, Rockstar developers Tarek Hamad and Scott Butchard shared plans for the future of single-player titles such as Grand Theft Auto, in an interview with GQ.

Read More: Eager players confused after GTA 6 is trending again

After highlighting the narrative in the Cayo Perico Heist update, the pair explained that they are eager to improve their focus on single-player elements, and even blend them with multiplayer modes going forwards.

“I think you can see that with Online and I think going forward we’re going to inject more of that single-player element in there,” Butchard added.

Hamad also claimed that, as the Grand Theft Auto universe continues to evolve with future titles and updates, Rockstar will “absolutely” focus on delivering compelling single-player elements to the franchise.

While it is unclear how these single-player elements will work in GTA’s online multiplayer modes in future Grand Theft Auto games, many fans are eager to see just what Rockstar will have in-store for them.

As of now, Rockstar has yet to announce that they are working on GTA 6, but we’ll be sure to update you with any information once it is revealed.