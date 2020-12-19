Logo
GTA

Rockstar addresses future single-player plans as GTA 6 rumors intensify

Published: 19/Dec/2020 14:02

by Daniel Cleary
Gta character in boat at sunset
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA 6 Rockstar Games

Rockstar developers have confirmed that they are looking to improve their focus on “single-player elements” in titles like Grand Theft Auto going forward, amid expectation for the franchise’s next entry.

Grand Theft Auto V is constantly updated to keep the game – at least the online portion – fresh, as with the recent Cayo Perico DLC which expanded the map, added new guns, and more vehicles for players to experience. However, it has been over 7 years since it was released, leaving fans curious about just when the next GTA installment could be coming.

Although Rockstar has shared no information about a sixth GTA title, there have been multiple leaks and rumors which suggest that it is in development.

Cayo perico in GTA online
Rockstar Games
Rockstar is continuing to update GTA Online with new Heists, weapons, and more.

After GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist was released, Rockstar developers Tarek Hamad and Scott Butchard shared plans for the future of single-player titles such as Grand Theft Auto, in an interview with GQ.

After highlighting the narrative in the Cayo Perico Heist update, the pair explained that they are eager to improve their focus on single-player elements, and even blend them with multiplayer modes going forwards.

“I think you can see that with Online and I think going forward we’re going to inject more of that single-player element in there,” Butchard added.

Frankin in GTA V
Rockstar Games
Rockstar has revealed plans to integrate online modes with GTA’s single-player in the future.

Hamad also claimed that, as the Grand Theft Auto universe continues to evolve with future titles and updates, Rockstar will “absolutely” focus on delivering compelling single-player elements to the franchise.

While it is unclear how these single-player elements will work in GTA’s online multiplayer modes in future Grand Theft Auto games, many fans are eager to see just what Rockstar will have in-store for them.

As of now, Rockstar has yet to announce that they are working on GTA 6, but we’ll be sure to update you with any information once it is revealed.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev teases major ‘unexpected’ features in Season 9

Published: 19/Dec/2020 13:42

by Calum Patterson
All Legends in Apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier has teased content due to release in future seasons, including as far as Season 11, but highlighted Season 9 as a time when players will be getting some unexpected content.

Apex is currently in Season 7, which launched on November 4, and brought with it a new map, the game’s third. Season 8 is up next of course, but the team at Respawn are always working many seasons in advance, and Season 9 seems to be a high point.

Speaking to IGN about their workflow while the entire team has been moved to working from home, and yet have still managed to successfully launch two full seasons and work on at least four more.

But, at the end of the discussion, Grenier gave some mouth-watering teasers about what players can expect in Season 8 and 9 in particular, with a few surprises planned.

Olympus apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Olympus is the latest map in Apex Legends, added with Season 7.

“I would love to just talk about all of it, because I’m so excited. Season 8 is shaping up to be amazing, it’s just great, and almost entirely done working from home.” But when talking about Season 9, Grenier sounded even more enthusiastic.

“Season 9 is also going to be great, really looking forward to it. In Season 9, you’re going to see some major things that you did not expect. So it’s just a really exciting time right now.

“Despite all the working from home challenges, we’ve hit a stride, and we’ve figured a lot of the things out about how to work together and how to build great content. And there’s no shortage of great ideas in our studio.”

Topic starts at 18:45

What could these unexpected features be? There are a few possibilities. Top of the list for many players would be more non-Battle Royale style modes. The success of LTMs like Winter Express will certainly give Respawn confidence that these kinds of modes can work in Apex. They’ve already said this is something they want to work on.

Other possible avenues are more PVE style modes, or perhaps a more fleshed out story mode. The Season 5 quest was a small hint at what could come there, but Respawn has dialed this back in Season 6 and 7, opting for weekly comics to tell the game’s story instead.

There’s also the possibility of another map, but given we’ve just had Olympus added, this seems less likely, as another new map within six months is probably excessive – for both players and developers.

Season 10 and 11 are also in the works, Grenier confirms, and no doubt plans are also being formed for many seasons beyond that. As always, we’ll keep you up to date on everything you need to know about the present and future of Apex Legends.