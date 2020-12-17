Eager players confused as GTA 6 is trending again

It happened again: Rockstar’s highly anticipated sequel to their legendary franchise, Grand Theft Auto, is trending online once more, but fans are disappointed that there’s still no sign of GTA 6.

The hype around the next GTA game has been steadily building for the better part of the 2010s, and people are getting antsy for any news that would signal the arrival for the sixth mainline title in the beloved series.

Heading into the new year, Rockstar faithfuls are convinced that the studio could be planning to finally announce GTA 6 sometime soon. While there’s been little hints of the game here and there, it hasn’t stopped social media from making the hype trend on occasion.

Twitter has been the main culprit for this false hype, as fans around the world can’t help but join the tag when they see people talking about Grand Theft Auto.

Since December 15, tweets have been flooding in about the upcoming title, ramping up the cycle of anticipation, excitement, then (ultimately) disappointment after finding out that there hasn’t been any real advancements.

“When #GTA6 is trending but it’s not even out yet,” one disappointed fan said after realizing that Rockstar had yet to reveal anything worthwhile on the GTA front.

The closest thing that Rockstar has said about a new single-player story experience was on December 15, when GQ sat down with Rockstar Director of Design Production Tarek Hamad and Design Director Scott Butchard.

Read more: Where to find The Music Locker underground club in GTA Online

Hamad simply reaffirmed the studio’s intent on building more single-player stories, despite the massive success of GTA Online throughout the years.

When #GTA6 is trending but it’s not even out yet pic.twitter.com/gjdNY6sISP — Aeries Trilo 🎄 (@SubToTrilo) December 16, 2020

In fact, the first real sign of any GTA 6 acknowledgement from Rockstar came in a cryptic nod to the roman numeral ‘IV’ in their teaser trailer for the Cayo Perico heist.

But ever since, there hasn’t been meaningful reveals that the GTA community can cling onto, throwing people for a loop when the title started climbing the ranks of Twitter’s trends.

As anticipation builds for the next game, keep it locked to Dexerto and our @GTA_Intel feed for the latest on any official news for Grand Theft Auto 6.