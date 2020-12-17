Logo
Eager players confused as GTA 6 is trending again

Published: 17/Dec/2020 20:47

by Alan Bernal
It happened again: Rockstar’s highly anticipated sequel to their legendary franchise, Grand Theft Auto, is trending online once more, but fans are disappointed that there’s still no sign of GTA 6.

The hype around the next GTA game has been steadily building for the better part of the 2010s, and people are getting antsy for any news that would signal the arrival for the sixth mainline title in the beloved series.

Heading into the new year, Rockstar faithfuls are convinced that the studio could be planning to finally announce GTA 6 sometime soon. While there’s been little hints of the game here and there, it hasn’t stopped social media from making the hype trend on occasion.

Twitter has been the main culprit for this false hype, as fans around the world can’t help but join the tag when they see people talking about Grand Theft Auto.

grand theft auto gta6 teaser
The last meaningful teaser launched weeks prior to yet another GTA6 trend on Twitter.

Since December 15, tweets have been flooding in about the upcoming title, ramping up the cycle of anticipation, excitement, then (ultimately) disappointment after finding out that there hasn’t been any real advancements.

“When #GTA6 is trending but it’s not even out yet,” one disappointed fan said after realizing that Rockstar had yet to reveal anything worthwhile on the GTA front.

The closest thing that Rockstar has said about a new single-player story experience was on December 15, when GQ sat down with Rockstar Director of Design Production Tarek Hamad and Design Director Scott Butchard.

Hamad simply reaffirmed the studio’s intent on building more single-player stories, despite the massive success of GTA Online throughout the years.

In fact, the first real sign of any GTA 6 acknowledgement from Rockstar came in a cryptic nod to the roman numeral ‘IV’ in their teaser trailer for the Cayo Perico heist.

But ever since, there hasn’t been meaningful reveals that the GTA community can cling onto, throwing people for a loop when the title started climbing the ranks of Twitter’s trends.

As anticipation builds for the next game, keep it locked to Dexerto and our @GTA_Intel feed for the latest on any official news for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Call of Duty

Warzone Season 1: How to open Rebirth Island’s yellow door

Published: 17/Dec/2020 20:32

by Tanner Pierce
balck ops cold war yellow door
After the brand-new Warzone map, Rebirth Island, was added to the game, many players noticed that there was a yellow door that requires a passcode to open, tucked away on the map. Now, one player has already figured out how to do it.

Secrets and hidden bunkers are nothing new to Warzone. The game’s main map, Verdansk, has been littered with doors requiring special passcodes to enter ever since the battle royale was originally released.

Because of this, it just makes sense that the game’s new map, Rebirth Island, would have a similar easter egg. And, less than a day after the map’s official launch, YouTuber ‘Geeky Pastimes‘ has already discovered how to get inside.

How to open the bunker with the yellow door

Activision
Rebirth Island has a secret bunker that requires a passcode to get inside.

Getting into the bunker itself is going to require a bit of patience. Not only does it require you to run around the map itself, but it requires you to put together the code itself that’s needed to get into the room.

It’s also worth pointing out that all the locations for the first step may not have been found yet, although Geeky Pastimes has luckily created a pretty useful image to help guide players to where they need to go.

  1. Find the open briefcase with three pictures on Rebirth Island
  2. Visit each place found on the pictures
  3. Record the numbers found at each of the three locations
  4. Put the numbers in order based on the “-” seen on each
  5. Input the code at the bunker door
Geeky Pastimes/cassianx/Activision
The original briefcase can be found in a number of places.

The worst part about the easter egg itself is steps 3 and 4. The third might require some time to figure out where the numbers themselves are, while the fourth requires you to put the numbers in a specific order.

For step 4, just remember that the “-” should have another “-” next to it when putting the numbers in order. The first part of the code will be laid out with the “-” after it, the second part will have it on either side of it, and the last part will have the “-” before it.

Rebirth Island Bunker rewards

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Warzone bunker without some rewards. The main reward you get is the Red Room blueprint of the Milano SMG. This variant seems to have a suppressor, a red-dot sight, a grip, a magazine, and possibly a new stock, alongside a sweet red color scheme.

This variant is also usable within Black Ops Cold War and, considering this is currently the only way to get it, you may want to do this easter egg and get your hands on it.

Beyond that, of course, is a slew of orange loot crates just waiting to be opened up, which will have some nice weapons and items to use inside.

All in all, it seems like the rewards are well worth it if you have the patience to follow all the steps. Here’s hoping it’s not super frustrating when you try it out.