 Rockstar accused of censoring GTA 6 discussion amid map leaks - Dexerto
Logo
GTA

Rockstar accused of censoring GTA 6 discussion amid map leaks

Published: 23/Oct/2020 19:08

by Michael Gwilliam
Rockstar censors GTA 6
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA 6

Rockstar Games appears to be clamping down on GTA 6 discussion on social media after users claimed to have noticed their comments being censored on YouTube.

The news of the alleged censorship comes right as leaks supposedly revealing Vice City as the setting for the next installment in the franchise.

On Reddit, user TypicalPoetry22 voiced their frustration over the censorship with images showing how their comment about Grand Theft Auto 6 was removed from YouTube.

“So, like every time I watch the newly uploaded YouTube video from Rockstar Games. And like every time I also look at the comments,” they said, commenting that they spotted something suspicious. “There I noticed that I haven’t seen a single comment about GTA 6.”

GTA 6 map leak
Rockstar Games
Could this leak be related to GTA 6?

According to TypicalPoetry22, they wrote a comment about GTA 6 and then opened their browser in incognito mode only to see that it wasn’t visible. “So, Rockstar Games has blacklisted ‘GTA 6’ on YouTube.”

In the attached images, you can see a screenshot of a comment that reads “GTA 6 when” and then another with the remark nowhere to be seen. However, “GTA VI” seems to still be allowed.

It’s unclear when Rockstar started implementing this filter – if they have at all – but its discovery comes as an older map leak for Grand Theft Auto 6 resurfaced after one eerily similar found its way onto the internet.

Rockstar censors GTA 6 comments
YouTube
Rockstar is accused of removing comments with “GTA 6” in them.

As Dexerto previously reported, the original leak seems to have emerged from someone with significant insider information as there is evidence suggesting they worked at Take-Two Interactive.

It is always possible that Rockstar is trying to prevent the spread of the map leaks on its own YouTube videos, but it could also just be the company trying to remove the influx of people commenting about a game that isn’t even announced yet.

Nonetheless, it’s a bit strange for Rockstar to be removing comments – if this is the case. Only time will tell when they finally decide to reveal the long-awaited sixth installment in the series.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War PlayStation-exclusive Zombies mode revealed

Published: 23/Oct/2020 18:41

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Just a few short weeks ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s official launch, Activision and Sony have announced a brand new Zombies: Onslaught mode. It will be exclusive to PlayStation consoles, at least for a little while, before coming to other platforms.

According to PlayStation, a new Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode titled Onslaught will be exclusively available to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players for almost an entire year before coming to other platforms.

The mode itself is a simple variation of the classic Zombies experience: Two players will be dropped into maps from the game’s base multiplayer mode and will be forced to fight the undead in specific sections of the map, marked by a Dark Aether Orb. After taking out enough enemies, the section will move, forcing the player themselves to move as well.

Activision
Onslaught players will be dropped into multiplayer maps and forced to fight the undead.

Like the normal Zombies mode in Black Ops Cold War, players will be able to use their custom classes in Onslaught, allowing you to fight the way that you want. This is certainly a welcome addition, although an expected one.

During the match itself, different enemies will spawn in, including a type called Elites. Taking out these zombies is apparently be what players should shoot for (no pun intended) when fighting through Onslaught matches, as they’ll directly affect your ranking when you finish.

Depending on the rank you achieve, you’ll be able to earn rewards for both Multiplayer and Zombies, further bridging the two modes. Currently, it’s unknown exactly what the rewards are, although it’ll more than likely be calling cards, emblems, and weapon blueprints.

While this news is certainly exciting for PlayStation players, fans on Xbox and PC are going to, once again, be left in the dark until November 1, 2021. Modern Warfare’s Survival mode was exclusive to PS4 in 2019 and, while it ended up not being received very well, it was still a bummer for players on other platforms as it was content that was simply locked out.

Black Ops Cold War is set to release on PS4, PS5, the Xbox family of consoles, and PC on November 13, 2020.