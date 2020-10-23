Rockstar accused of censoring GTA 6 discussion amid map leaks - Dexerto

Rockstar Games appears to be clamping down on GTA 6 discussion on social media after users claimed to have noticed their comments being censored on YouTube.

The news of the alleged censorship comes right as leaks supposedly revealing Vice City as the setting for the next installment in the franchise.

On Reddit, user TypicalPoetry22 voiced their frustration over the censorship with images showing how their comment about Grand Theft Auto 6 was removed from YouTube.

“So, like every time I watch the newly uploaded YouTube video from Rockstar Games. And like every time I also look at the comments,” they said, commenting that they spotted something suspicious. “There I noticed that I haven’t seen a single comment about GTA 6.”

According to TypicalPoetry22, they wrote a comment about GTA 6 and then opened their browser in incognito mode only to see that it wasn’t visible. “So, Rockstar Games has blacklisted ‘GTA 6’ on YouTube.”

Read More: GTA V is channeling Cyberpunk 2077 with this new mod

In the attached images, you can see a screenshot of a comment that reads “GTA 6 when” and then another with the remark nowhere to be seen. However, “GTA VI” seems to still be allowed.

It’s unclear when Rockstar started implementing this filter – if they have at all – but its discovery comes as an older map leak for Grand Theft Auto 6 resurfaced after one eerily similar found its way onto the internet.

As Dexerto previously reported, the original leak seems to have emerged from someone with significant insider information as there is evidence suggesting they worked at Take-Two Interactive.

Read More: Leaked GTA 6 map possibly teased in Grand Theft Auto V

It is always possible that Rockstar is trying to prevent the spread of the map leaks on its own YouTube videos, but it could also just be the company trying to remove the influx of people commenting about a game that isn’t even announced yet.

Nonetheless, it’s a bit strange for Rockstar to be removing comments – if this is the case. Only time will tell when they finally decide to reveal the long-awaited sixth installment in the series.