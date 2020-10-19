Leaked GTA 6 map possibly teased in Grand Theft Auto V

The newly surfaced GTA 6 Vice City map leak may have been teased as far back as Grand Theft Auto V, judging by some postcards found in-game.

A bunch of previously dismissed Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks from 2018 have been gaining attention again after a new leak sparked similarities to those images.

With these leaks gaining traction once more, users have been searching for anything that may connect directly to them. As it turns out, some postcards found at a strip club in GTA V could provide some clues.

Redditor ‘MrBurpAlot’ took to the GTA6 section to post their findings, and detailed how the postcards from “Paradise Isle” could be related to the leaked map.

“So, in the changing rooms in the back of the strip club, there are these postcards referring ‘Paradise Isle,’” they wrote. “Initially, I thought the name ‘Paradise Isle’ could be a reference to somewhere like Hawaii or The Bahamas, but after the alleged map leak, it also seems the pictures fit pretty well regarding distance and such.”

“You can also take a look at the 3 islands I pointed out in the top postcard… I personally think the top right island could be a GTA version of Bahamas,” they further added.

As you can see in the leaked map, there are three islands a good distance away from each other that look very similar to how they’re positioned in the postcards. Rockstar is known to tease future games within other titles, so it’s possible that this could be connected to GTA 6.

However, the leaks as a whole have been quite controversial, with one game developer even chiming in that they look fake.

Sadly, there will be no way to know for sure until Rockstar either announces GTA 6 or gives us a much-awaited update on the next game. That said, with GTA V coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, we may be waiting a bit longer for some news.

Hopefully, the next-gen ports of GTA V and GTA Online can offer even more clues on the future title’s location and even release.