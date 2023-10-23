GTA 6 fans split after spotting hint from supposed Rockstar dev

Grand Theft Auto fans believe they’ve found further evidence that a GTA 6 reveal is just around the corner after they spotted what looks like a new Rockstar logo from one of the supposed devs.

The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 has sent thousands of GTA fans absolutely wild, as they’ve been hunting high and low for any clue about a reveal or announcement video being in the works.

We have, of course, seen some gameplay already from the infamous leak from September of last year. That was only alpha footage and things have probably come a long way since then, though.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As some reliable insiders have claimed that a reveal will happen before the end of 2023, a number of fans have claimed that October holds the key for an announcement.

GTA 6 fans divided over ‘new’ logo spotted on social media

One recent supposed leak has claimed to shed light on the reveal, including how the first trailer would play out. In the wake of that, fans are also convinced they’ve found a hint on one of the supposed devs’ social media profiles.

It was pointed by some fans over on Reddit that one of the Rockstar devs has a pink and white logo on LinkedIn that no one has seen before. Well, at least that’s what they believe “We are in the endgame now,” said one convinced user. “Rockstar employees are having so much fun trolling this sub,” another added.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One fan dug a bit deeper, looking at the edit history of the page and noted that the image was uploaded last year. “What does this mean? It means that someone who seems to work at Rockstar Games waited for nearly 18 months, choosing this week to show a graphic that strongly implies Vice City themes. Why now? It’s probably because the company is on the verge of marketing GTA6,” they said.

Of course, there are plenty of skeptics too. “His profile has only 1 follower and 1 contact? yeah this is fake af,” said one. “For all we know, it could be a custom logo for his profile, and that’s it,” commented another.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others pointed out that Rockstar London does have a pink logo, but it’s a different shade to one on the LinkedIn page. That gives further credence to some that it’s all a ruse.

As ever with GTA 6, we’re at Rockstar’s mercy and there’s no telling as to when we might see an announcement.