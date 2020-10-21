GTA V is channeling Cyberpunk 2077 with this new mod - Dexerto

A new set of mods for Grand Theft Auto V are making it look exactly like Cyberpunk 2077 – if not even better.

Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the most hyped games in recent history. Despite several delays in the game’s development, the title is nearly here, with a release date set for November 19.

It’s safe to say that the whole gaming universe is excited to see what Cyberpunk will bring to the table, especially when screenshots of the game show a masterfully crafted future world filled to the brim with adventure and vice.

However, it has been quite the wait for the game to finally make its way onto our screens. In response, one very excited (and possibly slightly bored) fan took matters into his own hands, modding GTA V to create a neo-dystopian universe not dissimilar to that of Cyberpunk’s Night City.

GTA V Cyberpunk Mods

As seen in screenshots taken by EA DICE’s Petri Levälahti, the city of Los Santos has been completely transformed into a replica of Night City, emanating the same neon grungy feel of the futuristic metropolis.

Not only this, the screenshots show the city’s inhabitants, all of whom would fit perfectly into the Cyberpunk universe. Several colorful female characters are shown, each sporting cybergoth style outfits, large cyber cannons and robotic visors.

Grand Theft Auto V pic.twitter.com/eWOug2cehR — Petri Levälahti (@Berduu) October 19, 2020

A wave of positive feedback greeted Levälahti, with GTA and Cyberpunk fans alike all desperate to explore the streets of Levälahti’s GTA Night City. Several others came forward with their own futuristic mods of the game, each one sporting similar traits.

Despite the long wait and the mystery surrounding the game, it’s clear that gamers from all different backgrounds, game specialities and corners of the globe are excited to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077. By modding GTA V, Levälahti has clearly started a trend, as well as helped add to the buzz surrounding the imminent release of the newest sensational title.

So strap yourselves in for a wild ride around Night City. Whether it’s the GTA version or Cyberpunk one: it’s going to be fun.