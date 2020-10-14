 New evidence surfaces suggesting GTA 6 Vice City map leak is real - Dexerto
GTA

New evidence surfaces suggesting GTA 6 Vice City map leak is real

Published: 15/Oct/2020 0:14

by Michael Gwilliam
GTA 6 leak
Rockstar

GTA 6

New evidence has been found leading fans to suggest that a leaked map of Vice City, supposedly from GTA VI, is completely legitimate.

If you’re out of the loop, here’s the story so far: in 2018, a random Twitter account ‘9teen8E5’ posted several images claiming to be the map of GTA 6. While these images were forgotten about, a new photo, which surfaced on October 9, lines up perfectly with the previously leaked images of the map.

Basically, retroactively, the older leak has become more legitimate. But now folks are beginning to look deeper into the 9teen8E5 Twitter account and have spotted new evidence that might be crucial to proving the leaks were real all this time.

GTA 6 map
Rockstar
These images surfaced in 2018. Could they be real?

The account only follows one other: VG_Marketing, which, in turn, only follows one other account – as you may have guessed, it’s 9teen8E5.

This is key because the VG_Marketing account features several photos that suggest it belonged to an insider of sorts, based on pictures of E3 in 2015 and GamesCom.

However, the ‘smoking gun,’ of sorts, comes in the form of a photo of a calendar, which has a caption that reads, “Bored at the office. Burnt out. Looking for a career change.”

Upon further inspection, users have noted spotted what appears to be the Take-Two Interactive logo on top, suggesting  thatwhoever ran the account worked for Take-Two, which owns Rockstar Games – the developer of GTA.

Could 9teen8E5 have been getting insider info from VG_Marketing or could this have been another account from the same individual?

Furthermore, the final tweet made by VG_Marketing states, “This will be my last tweet. Bye. Maybe I’ll see you in ‘Miami’.”

Of course, Vice City is a stand-in for Miami within the Grand Theft Auto universe, so this could be further confirmation that the next destination in the series is right back where one of its best games was located.

While this new evidence doesn’t completely prove that the map is legitimate, it’s certainly a major new twist to the mystery that is Grand Theft Auto 6, which, of course, hasn’t even been officially confirmed yet.

Share

