GTA 6 might be the project almost everybody wants Rockstar Games to reveal, but a new leak points to something very different coming soon. A Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy remaster appears to be in the works.

For months now, there has been speculation that the next Grand Theft Auto game would be the first to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Then, there was the announcement that GTA Online would be receiving a big update first.

Next up, all clues are pointing towards a remaster potentially being next in line. This news comes just a day after we reported on a Rockstar Games employee, who mentioned the development of “unannounced games” on their LinkedIn profile.

On top of that, posts on the GTA Forums seem to suggest a remaster collection is in the pipeline.

San Andreas, Vice City & GTA 3 remasters leaked

A culmination of various clues has led players to believe San Andreas, Vice City and GTA 3 will be remastered for this generation of consoles.

In the forums, Mach1bud (tagged as staff), placed a cryptic post on there for all to see, hinting at a remaster – reported by GTA Base. Some other users thought they might have been leaking to the wrong forum, but they quickly brushed that theory aside.

They said: “Oh I know very well what forum I should be in and I know that you know that if I were to post these in those forums everyone would begin to know what we know.

“I’ve wanted this to happen for many years now and I’m glad it’s happening sooner rather than later.”

Not only that, but Twitter user uNi also followed up by posting three Shark Cards, which regular players know are used to add money to GTA Online. Each of the cards have an interesting detail on them, stating the dates 2001/2002/2004.

Some fans have speculated that, because these were the release dates for the rumored remastered games, that this also feeds into the previous leak.

Fan made shark cards pic.twitter.com/nrC55BuD94 — uNi (@uNiGTANet) January 23, 2021

Could they release before GTA 6?

It’s worth noting that uNi is an admin on the GTA Forums, and regularly tweets from GTA Net – a popular news source for Grand Theft Auto fans.

With confirmation of GTA 6 being developed still very much a rumor at this point, there is a chance that Rockstar Games is working on two huge projects. Though, if accurate, this could suggest that a Trilogy comeback may actually surface much sooner than anticipated – possibly even before we see the next new installment to the franchise.