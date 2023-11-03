Rockstar’s fresh job listings might be good news for GTA 6

A new set of Rockstar Games job listings could be good news for fans waiting for GTA 6, as it appears they may have started work on another new project.

The waiting game for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been the biggest bugbear that the gaming community has seen for several years.

There have been a whole host of leaks about Rockstar’s long-awaited title, with a number of development videos surfacing online last year. Those videos were confirmed to be real by both Rockstar and Take-Two, confirming the long-standing rumors that the GTA series is heading back to Vice City. Well, at least the state of Florida anyway.

Fans have long been expecting an update and reveal before the end of 2023, but there has been some frustration on that end as many expected October to be the key month, and that’s since passed.

Rockstar LA job listings appear to be for new game

However, it might not be all bad news. Rockstar Universe spotted a new set of job listings for Rockstar’s new LA studio, and they don’t appear to be for GTA 6.

These three jobs include a casting associate, a casting assistant, and an associate writer to work on dialogue for pedestrians and ambient sound.

As Rockstar Universe states, it would be a little unusual for Rockstar to be searching for these roles for GTA 6 – given we already know it’s been in development for quite some time. And, on top of that, some of the early leaked videos

Rockstar Universe The job listings appear to be for a new game rather than something like GTA 6 which has been years in the making.

Ultimately, there’s no way of knowing what game the roles are related to, but that won’t stop the Rockstar rumor mill from spinning up.

As for GTA 6, the community is still on tenterhooks and waiting for something, anything, confirming when they might be able to play it.