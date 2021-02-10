Logo
GTA

xQc completes ultimate GTA RP police escape but it gets messy

Published: 10/Feb/2021 19:11

by Tanner Pierce
Rockstar/Xqc

Share

During a recent livestream while playing the GTA RP NoPixel server, a role-playing mod that allows players take over the roles of random people within the GTA world, xQc escaped from the cops in a very on-brand way for the game.

Escaping from the cops in Grand Theft Auto is arguably one of the most fun and exhilarating things to do in the game. Everybody who’s played it has a story about escaping from the police in one way, shape, or form, and it normally results in some pretty hilarious moments.

But what if you had to escape from the cops that were being controlled by other players? Well, as it turns out in xQc’s scenario, it’s not that much different than how it is normally in GTA Online.

During a recent GTA NoPixel RP livestream, which was clipped by a few Redditors, the streamer was arrested in-game by other players portraying cops. As the police attempt to convince him to give up his co conspirator, Whippy, they start hatching an escape plan.

After agreeing to meet at the place where the arrest was taking place, Whippy pulls up in a car, xQc gets in, and the pair quickly take off, but not before immediately running over one of the cops, in true GTA fashion. The resulting police chase is hilarious and feels like it’s ripped right out of the normal online or single-play modes.

GTA RP are role-playing mods/servers for GTA Online and they allow players to take control of characters around the world, rather than the standard one they would normally play in single-player or online. Fans can take control of everyday roles like car dealership owners, judges, or even police officers like the ones seen in the clip.

GTA RP servers have been blowing up as of late, with one of the more popular being NoPixel, due to it being one of the largest available right now. Currently, players who want to join the server have to apply to get in, which is also the case for most roleplay servers right now.

All in all, it’s pretty easy to see the potential for funny moments with these servers, so hopefully more streamers join in on the fun soon.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 20 live: Varane, Sterling, Depay, Kimpembe, more

Published: 10/Feb/2021 18:20 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 18:28

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 20, is now live in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the latest in-form team of 2021.

This week is looking like a dream for meta FIFA 21 players ⁠— EA SPORTS decided to be generous, adding the likes of Raheem Sterling, Raphael Varane, and Memphis Depay in TOTW 20.

Depay, who often finds his way into the FUT meta, has been boosted to an 88 rating for two goals, and Varane found himself with upgraded in-form for a similar double haul against Huesca last weekend.

A couple of notable English players also made the cut – Sterling, for his stellar performance against Liverpool, and Jesse Lingaard, who made an instant impact in his first match for West Ham. Interestingly enough, however, Phil Foden did not get an in-form after many predicted he would.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 20 promo, including the full Team of the Week lineup.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 20

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 20.
EA SPORTS
The full TOTW 20 squad in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 21 TOTW 20 start time

On Feb. 10, FIFA publishers EA released the twentieth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 20 promo began at 6pm (UK time), as per usual. That means 10am PST, 12pm CST, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 20 player upgrades now always get announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21, so keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 20 predictions

As with every week, we compiled a list of players we predicted would be included in TOTW 20. Now that the full in-form squad is out, check out our predictions to see how many we ended up getting right:

  • Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
  • Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray
  • Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • Jonathan Schmid – Freiburg
  • Yukinari Sugawara – AZ Alkmaar
  • Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
  • Moussa Niakhaté – FSV Mainz 05
  • Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco
  • Joan Jordan – Sevilla
  • Elvis Rexhbecaj – FC Koln
  • Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • Jesse Lingard – West Ham United
  • Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen
  • Gaëtan Laborde – Montpellier
  • Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad
  • Noa Lang – Club Brugge
  • Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • Memphis Depay – Lyon
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • Jonathan David – Lille
  • Donyell Malen – PSV
  • Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys
  • Goran Pandev – Genoa
Memphis Depay struck twice against Strasbourg to seal a 3-0 win for Lyon.
EA SPORTS
Memphis Depay struck twice against Strasbourg to seal a 3-0 win for Lyon.

So, there you have it ⁠— everything you need to know about the 20th Team of the Week in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Remember that this is not the final main promo of the week – EA will be releasing the second batch of Future Stars cards on Friday, February 12. You can find out everything there is to know about the promo by visiting our FUT 21 Future Stars page.