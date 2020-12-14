Logo
GTA Online Cayo Perico heist update countdown: Early patch notes & more

Published: 14/Dec/2020 14:30

by Connor Bennett
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

GTA Online is gearing up for its final major update of 2020 – the Cayo Perico Heist patch. So, here’s everything you need to know from release time to patch notes. 

In late July, Rockstar Games confirmed that they had a new heist in the works for Grand Theft Auto Online players, and that it would be released as a part of the game’s annual winter update. 

Since then, the GTA developers have confirmed that the new heist is set on a new island known as Cayo Perico, you’ll be able to use a submarine as your heist HQ, and that they’ll be adding a whole host of new content to the game. That includes everything from new radio stations to new cars and a new nightclub.

The majority of this new content will play a key role in the heist, but when will the update be rolled out, and what’s changing? Well, here’s everything we know. 

GTA Cayo Perico Heist
Rockstar Games
El Rubio is the man who is central to the Cayo Perico heist.

GTA Online Cayo Perico heist update date & time

As Rockstar have already confirmed, the new update – which includes the Cayo Perico Heist – will go live on Tuesday, December 15. This is a slight departure from the weekly updates that drop on a Thursday, but, we’re in the holiday period after all.

As for the exact time, well, you won’t have to wait all day. The update should start rolling out between 9-10 am GMT/4-5 am EST/1-2 am PST/10-11 am CEST. 

Rockstar typically doesn’t confirm when the update is starting to roll out across console and PC, so you will just have to keep on checking. Though, they should tweet once it is live and available for everyone to download. 

What’s coming in GTA Online’s Cayo Perico heist update?

Well, the biggest change coming in this new update is, of course, the Cayo Perico Heist. The job looks to have the biggest payout of any of the GTA Online heists too, at around 4 million. 

Additionally, we’ll also see new vehicles after a new boat, helicopter, and plane were teased in the trailer. After those, there should also be a raft of new cars, as that’s a staple of the GTA Online updates. We’ve already mentioned a new nightclub too – the Music Locker. This is located under the Diamond Casino, and will play a role in the heist, as that’s where you’ll trigger the first few steps. 

Rockstar Games
A new submarine is coming in the Cayo Perico Heist.

Cayo Perico heist update patch notes

In terms of actual patch notes, Rockstar will release these after the update goes live for everyone, and they’ll likely focus on weapon changes and such.

Once they are released, we’ll have them below so that you can see everything that has changed in Los Santos. 

So, make sure to get your squad together because the heist will be here before you know it!

We’ll keep this article updated as things change and patch notes are released, so keep checking back in with Dexerto.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends player becomes first to reach 100k Ranked Points

Published: 14/Dec/2020 14:49

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

A former professional Apex Legends player turned Twitch streamer has achieved the highest ever rank in the game’s history, hitting an unbelievable 100k ranked points before the end of the split.

As with any competitive title, certain players take their rank extremely seriously and want to climb to the top of the ranked ladder. This is no different in Apex Legends, where reaching ‘Apex Predator’ is an incredibly difficult task reserved only for the best of the best.

In order to hit the game’s highest-ranked tier, you need to be in the top 500 players for any of the available platforms. This is entirely dependent on the number of ranked points you have. As there is no threshold to hit ‘Apex Predator’, it means the required ranked points to stay in the tier are constantly going up as the split goes on.

Well, an Apex player has seemingly achieved the impossible, reaching 100k points and becoming the highest-ranked ‘Apex Predator’ of all time.

Respawn Entertainment
Season 7’s ranked split reset is planned for December 15.

Apex player achieves highest-rank ever reached in-game

Apex Legends player Trenton ‘lou’ Clements managed to hit the incredible milestone on December 13, making him the highest-ranked ‘Apex Predator’ of all time.

“First person on PC to hit 100000 RP in a single split on @PlayApex!, “he tweeted. “Thanks to all my supporters and family that’s helped me through tough times! I am so overwhelmed with happiness and I have worked so hard to be where I am at. Thank you!”

The achievement is even more impressive when you incorporate the matchmaking issues ranked players are encountering at the moment.

It’s insane to think a player has reached over 100,000 thousand ranked points in a single split. It makes you wonder how long it’ll be before the record is broken as the bar is now set so high.

Either way, the Apex Legends community will be tipping their hats to Lou for setting a record that defies expectation and will, undoubtedly, hold its positions for a long time to come.