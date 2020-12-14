GTA Online Cayo Perico heist update countdown: Early patch notes & more

GTA Online is gearing up for its final major update of 2020 – the Cayo Perico Heist patch. So, here’s everything you need to know from release time to patch notes.

In late July, Rockstar Games confirmed that they had a new heist in the works for Grand Theft Auto Online players, and that it would be released as a part of the game’s annual winter update.

Since then, the GTA developers have confirmed that the new heist is set on a new island known as Cayo Perico, you’ll be able to use a submarine as your heist HQ, and that they’ll be adding a whole host of new content to the game. That includes everything from new radio stations to new cars and a new nightclub.

The majority of this new content will play a key role in the heist, but when will the update be rolled out, and what’s changing? Well, here’s everything we know.

GTA Online Cayo Perico heist update date & time

As Rockstar have already confirmed, the new update – which includes the Cayo Perico Heist – will go live on Tuesday, December 15. This is a slight departure from the weekly updates that drop on a Thursday, but, we’re in the holiday period after all.

As for the exact time, well, you won’t have to wait all day. The update should start rolling out between 9-10 am GMT/4-5 am EST/1-2 am PST/10-11 am CEST.

Rockstar typically doesn’t confirm when the update is starting to roll out across console and PC, so you will just have to keep on checking. Though, they should tweet once it is live and available for everyone to download.

Watch the new trailer for The Cayo Perico Heist. GTA Online's new adventure arrives on December 15th: https://t.co/kXfxWj2SWj pic.twitter.com/DIbvGuWKgc — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 9, 2020

What’s coming in GTA Online’s Cayo Perico heist update?

Well, the biggest change coming in this new update is, of course, the Cayo Perico Heist. The job looks to have the biggest payout of any of the GTA Online heists too, at around 4 million.

Additionally, we’ll also see new vehicles after a new boat, helicopter, and plane were teased in the trailer. After those, there should also be a raft of new cars, as that’s a staple of the GTA Online updates. We’ve already mentioned a new nightclub too – the Music Locker. This is located under the Diamond Casino, and will play a role in the heist, as that’s where you’ll trigger the first few steps.

Cayo Perico heist update patch notes

In terms of actual patch notes, Rockstar will release these after the update goes live for everyone, and they’ll likely focus on weapon changes and such.

Once they are released, we’ll have them below so that you can see everything that has changed in Los Santos.

So, make sure to get your squad together because the heist will be here before you know it!

We’ll keep this article updated as things change and patch notes are released, so keep checking back in with Dexerto.