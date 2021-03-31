GTA RP is so big even LeBron James and Travis Scott are playing - Dexerto

Role playing in Grand Theft Auto has gone from a favorite pastime for niche gamers to becoming vibrant communities that host some of the biggest stars in the world like LeBron James, Travis Scott and so much more.

GTA RP servers like NoPixel, MafiaCity, Eclipse, New Hanover, and more are premier destinations for anyone who wants to dive into the fray of online role playing.

But now the fandom includes a litany of stars from the world of music, traditional sports, acting, etc. Some of them have captured their own gameplay in Los Santos, and have even been recruiting people from their own circles to join them.

Advertisement

It’s been a growing list of participants that we’ve seen come through GTA’s modded servers and we wouldn’t be surprised if this was just the start of a growing trend.

FiveM New Hanover Roleplay……link up, we need new members and opps pic.twitter.com/5evJ2kpMK3 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 20, 2021

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant tweeted on March 20 that he was playing in the New Hanover RP server, while openly inviting his 18.9 million followers to get into the game.

In what some people would consider a light RP experience, stars like Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been talking about the GrizzleyWorld RP servers and the like.

Read more: Best GTA RP servers and how to join them

Fellow Laker Dennis Schröder’s stream had a bit of audio from the four-time NBA Champ who wanted to link up in the Grizzly mod. It’s known that LBJ’s son plays on another server called SSB World, but it sounded like he also peruses Grizzly with his Laker big man.

Advertisement

Should I hop on that gta rp? Heard it’s pretty dope! — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) January 3, 2021

Speaking of SBB, in early March, Travis Scott posted on his Instagram a snippet of his trip through the modded server. He’s been playing with content creators who have been taking him through the ropes.

Read more: Partner of NoPixel owner reveals insane cost to keep GTA RP server running

This of course is in addition to The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs who has been a notable fixture in the NoPixel world with a revived version of Rick Grimes adjusted for Los Santos.

There’s a ton of ways to play when logging into a GTA RP server, and it seems like more big names could be joining the sandbox as the scene gets bigger.