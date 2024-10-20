LeBron James becomes one of the world’s highest-ranked Madden players

All-time NBA great LeBron James has taken his talents over to Madden and he’s as much of a natural talent on the virtual field as he is on a real-world court.

James shared a photo on his Instagram story that reveals him as one of the Top 100 players on the online leaderboards. With the way the game calculates who is on top, he must be both winning a high percentage of matches and playing a lot of them in the first place.

In a post sharing the image on the official Madden subreddit, players had a lot to say about the 4x NBA Champion’s achievement.

Many felt that his playtime had to be the main contributory factor. “I just can’t imagine him running meta gap blitz setups and making a hundred audibles in 5 seconds before the balls snapped like a lot of other top 100 players. I know he loves Madden but I don’t think he’s that try hard lol,” one said.

Others were willing to be a little more charitable towards the potential NBA GOAT, “I mean it’s probably about the same amount of time most people spend on their favorite game,” they said.

“I couldn’t play 100 hours of Madden Online but I have hundreds of hours over the years on shooters, RPGs. Dude likes Madden and probably doesn’t know any other games being a pro athlete and all,” another added.

A third believed that his career in the NBA may have prepared him for competitive esports, saying “Dude can memorize entire plays for a whole NBA game and recite step by step what happened or went wrong on each of those plays. It’s not a stretch to think he could apply this same memory to something like a video game.”

As with any continuing competitive video game leaderboard, it’s one thing getting to that position, and another entirely staying there for any length of time. With the NBA Opening Night set to go ahead in just two days, he may find himself a little too busy to keep pushing up the table.