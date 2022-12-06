GTA Online Winter update early patch notes: Declasse Tahoma Coupe, vehicle changes & triple payouts

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Rockstar Games is soon rolling out GTA Online’s annual winter update, addressing feedback directly submitted by community members.

GTA Online fans received their fair share of gifts to kick off the holiday season. Most recently, players unlocked the Declasse Tahoma Coupe for completing the GTA Trillion heist challenge. Before that, the developers delivered map changes for Halloween and a UFO scavenger hunt.

Rockstar Games’ recent events added new cosmetic items and limited-time events, but historically, winter updates make wide-sweeping gameplay changes. This year is no different, as GTA Online receives major updates based on community feedback.

Let’s take a look at what’s scheduled in the pipeline.

Rockstar Games Los Santos is always coated in snow over the Winter.

Rockstar Games didn’t provide a specific release date but said fans could expect to see the winter Update later in December.

Quality of life improvements

The Winter update makes several quality-of-life changes. New vehicle purchases will arrive faster in player garages, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users can experience ray-traced reflections, and players can request bicycles from their Personal Garage.

Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions will award higher payouts for bringing them in line with other business activities, and the value of all Shark Cards was boosted starting on December 6.

GTA Online Winter update patch notes

Here are some of the changes coming with the Winter update.

General Improvements

Get to your favorite iFruit Contacts faster — select which Contacts to display or hide via the Interaction Menu.

The Benefactor Terrorbyte can be used to launch Business Sell Missions in all Session types, including Invite-only Sessions.

in all Session types, including Invite-only Sessions. Take on Agatha’s Casino Story Missions as a solo operator by visiting the Management Office of The Diamond Casino & Resort (these missions previously required at least 2 players).

as a solo operator by visiting the Management Office of The Diamond Casino & Resort (these missions previously required at least 2 players). PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will add ray-traced reflections — rendering real-time reflections on many surfaces — via the Fidelity Mode graphics setting.

Vehicle Updates

New vehicle purchases will arrive in your Garage faster than before.

Select Custom Weaponized Vehicles can now be used in Races , where appropriate — weapons will be disabled outside of GTA Races .

, where appropriate — weapons will be disabled outside of . Bicycles will be added to the list of vehicles that can be requested from your Personal Garage when calling the Mechanic.

Players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can enjoy full access to Hao’s Special Works without needing to complete Hao’s introductory race.

Economy Updates