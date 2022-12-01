GTA Online players unlock mystery vehicle reward after smashing $2 trillion heist challenge

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

GTA Online players smashed the $2 trillion heist challenge set by Rockstar Games and they can expect to see a mystery vehicle unlocked in the near future. Here’s everything we know about the rewards.

The heist challenge was confirmed in November, setting players the task of playing as many heists as they can in Grand Theft Auto V’s online mode. Collectively, the community needed to reach a score far greater than years gone by – but still, they managed to pull it off.

Players that completed heists to help smash the community objective will be able to claim a new vehicle in a future update, according to Rockstar.

However, it’s very much an unnamed vehicle at this stage. Here’s everything we know about the rewards so far.

GTA Online heist rewards revealed

“Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over $4 trillion total!” they tweeted on December 1.

In 2020, the challenge total was set at just $100 billion, so in two years the community is still looking stronger than ever. They actually doubled the $2 trillion asked of them.

They continued: “As a result, you’ve unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online. Stay tuned for more details.”

How to claim GTA Online heist challenge rewards

Rockstar Games has announced that the heist challenge rewards will be automatically added to accounts at a later date, including the mystery vehicle.

That means all you need to do is keep logging in to see when they have been added to your account.

When are GTA Online heist challenge rewards out?

So far, they have not set a specific date for when that will be.

No doubt, though, players will be crossing their fingers for an early holiday present.