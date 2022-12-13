All new vehicles coming in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars patch update

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

GTA Online’s newest update, the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, is finally here and it’s bringing a whole host of new vehicles with it. Here’s what you need to know.

While many GTA fans are still looking forward to Rockstar Games announcing GTA 6, the iconic game developers have pressed on with new content and updates for GTA Online in the meantime.

That includes the newest update – the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC – which is bringing a new set of jobs, vehicles, and overall improvements to the virtual streets of Los Santos.

The vehicles are what a lot of players focus on and as per Rockstar insider TezFun, there are seven new cars dropping immediately with the update, and a further nine that will be released as a part of the drip feed process. There’s even a new multi-storey car park to store them all in as well – which costs $2,740,000.

Article continues after ad

Legendary Motorsports

Now that the update has gone live on December 13, we know that there are two cars that are up for sale on the Legendary Motorsports site.

These are the Annis 300R and the Overflod Entity MT. Now, with them being listed on Legendary Motorsports, they aren’t going to be cheap.

In fact, they cost $2,075,000 and $2,355,000 respectively. So, dig deep in those pockets if you want to hit the road in something speedy and fresh.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Twitter: GTASeries Here are Legendary Motorsports’ new offerings for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

If speed isn’t the be-all and end-all for you, and you’d rather look stylish on the road, well you’re probably going to shop at Southern San Andreas Super Autos instead.

Article continues after ad

There are three cars currently up for sale on the site, and these are the BF Surfer Custom, Zirconium Journey II, and the Declasse Tulip M-100.

These are much cheaper than their Legendary Motorsports counterparts, clocking in with respective price tags of $442,500-$590,000, $592,500-$790,000, and $1,658,000.

Twitter: GTASeries Southern San Andreas Super Autos has a few new cars in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

The MTL Brickade 6×6 and Declasse Tahoma Coupe will also be a part of this update, with the Brickade likely being available from the Warstock Cache and Carry site. The Tahoma Coupe is a free reward for players for completing the community heist challenge, so it’ll be a case of waiting and seeing when Rockstar rolls that out.

Article continues after ad

So, keep checking back for more!