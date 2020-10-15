 GTA Online update patch notes: Ocelot XA-21, free rewards, x3 cash - Dexerto
GTA

GTA Online update patch notes: Ocelot XA-21, free rewards, x3 cash

Published: 15/Oct/2020 14:24

by David Purcell
GTA October 15 update car
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

A new GTA Online update has rolled out, meaning a fresh set of free rewards, cash bonuses and discounts have been added to the game. Though, they’ll only be around for a limited time. 

The GTA Online community is so used to seeing weekly patches at this point, with new rewards, cash bonuses, and discounts keeping the game fresh. Now, Rockstar have shaken things up another time and the rewards look impressive.

The official patch notes haven’t been posted to the GTA Newswire page just yet, though there’s always one reliable leaker to count on for the scoop – and that’s TezFunz2. The leaker dropped all of the details you need ahead of schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about the October 15 update.

GTA Online October 15 update patch notes

New Lucky Wheel reward car

GTA Podium car
Rockstar Games
The Ocelot XA-21 car is sitting in the Casino this week.

The newest car to be parked up in the Diamond Casino is the Ocelot XA-21, worth a whopping $2.3 million. This could be yours for absolutely nothing, if you’re lucky enough. All you have to do is take your free spin of the Lucky Wheel.

Featured races, bonuses, free gift

The Premium Race is Crossing Paths, Time Trial will be End to End, and the RC Time Trial available this time is Cypress Flats. Alongside that, there are some missions and races that have boosted rewards this week.

These can be seen below:

  • 3x GTA$ & RP: Time Trials & RC Time Trials, Power Play Adversary modes
  • 2x GTA$ & RP: Special Cargo business

Just for logging in, you might be interested to know there’s a free ZiT Tee waiting for you as well. If you often change your character’s clothing, that’s a surefire win.

GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards

As usual, GTA Online players who have linked their Prime Gaming account to their Rockstar Social Club can grab special discounts. More information on that can be found here, at our GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards hub.

Also, they get an extra 10% off all of the discounted items below.

Discounts

GTA 5 ETR1
Rockstar Games
The ETR1 vehicle has had its price slashed by 30%.

You may notice many of these discounts are the same as last week, but there are a few exceptions – such as the ETR1.

  • 30% off: JB 700W, Vagrant, ETR1
  • 40% off: Casino Penthouse Garage, Arcade Garage, Nightclub Garages, Arena Workshop Garages, Office Garages, MOC Personal Vehicle Storage, All Dynasty8 Garages, High-End Apartments, Laser Weapons, Kanjo, Sugoi, Locust, SC1
  • 50% Off: Torero, Swinger, Savestra, 190z, Stirling GT, Rapid GT, Classic Mamba, Infernus Classic, Z-Type, Viseris, Large Special Cargo warehouses
Fortnite

How to drive a car through a rift portal for Fortnite Week 8 challenges

Published: 15/Oct/2020 13:46

by Matt Porter
Epic Games

We’re now into Fortnite Season 4, Week 8, and that means we have a new set of challenges to complete, with one asking players to drive a car through a rift.

Season 4 is all about superheroes, with some of Marvel’s recognizable heroes taking residence on Fortnite’s island in preparation for a showdown with the evil Galactus. The villain is on his way to change the reality of the game forever, but he’ll face a tough task with characters like Iron Man, Dr. Doom, and Black Panther making the map their home.

With the release of the 14.30 update on Tuesday, we’ve officially kicked off Week 8 of the fourth season, and as always, that means we have a brand-new set of challenges to sink your teeth into.

While this challenge, which asks you to drive a car into a rift, sounds a little complicated, it’s actually fairly straight forward, and we’ve got everything you need to complete this challenge as quickly as possible so you can go back to getting Victory Royales.

A Rift in Fortnite.

How to quickly complete Fortnite’s ‘Drive a car into a rift’ challenge

Finding an actual rift won’t be too difficult, as they can be seen floating in the air all across the map. Finding a car and a rift in close proximity isn’t quite as easy though, and that’s what you’ll want to do if you want to avoid driving around aimlessly hoping to stumble across one, during which time you could find yourself under attack from enemy players.

The good news is that there are at least two locations that have cars close to a rift, which will make this challenge incredibly easy to complete, and also mean you won’t spend ages trying to do it, so you can get back to hunting down opponents and eliminating them from the game.

The easiest place to grab vehicles is Stark Industries, which has lots of cars in the parking lot, with a rift on the road that heads north when you leave through the main exit. The north-west below the Lighthouse also has Trask’s Truck sitting ready to be driven, with rifts on the hills around it. We’ve marked the two locations on the map below.

Map showing locations for Fortnite Week 8 challenge.
Epic Games
There are two locations that should make this challenge a doddle.

You may have to build a ramp up to some of the rifts to make sure your car goes through it, but once you get catapulted high into the sky, you should receieve a notification telling you that it is now completed.

It’s definitely worth taking this task on if you’re working on your Season 4 Battle Pass, as it offers a massive 25,000 XP reward to help you boost up and unlock new skins and cosmetic items.