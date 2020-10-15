GTA Online update patch notes: Ocelot XA-21, free rewards, x3 cash - Dexerto

A new GTA Online update has rolled out, meaning a fresh set of free rewards, cash bonuses and discounts have been added to the game. Though, they’ll only be around for a limited time.

The GTA Online community is so used to seeing weekly patches at this point, with new rewards, cash bonuses, and discounts keeping the game fresh. Now, Rockstar have shaken things up another time and the rewards look impressive.

Advertisement

The official patch notes haven’t been posted to the GTA Newswire page just yet, though there’s always one reliable leaker to count on for the scoop – and that’s TezFunz2. The leaker dropped all of the details you need ahead of schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about the October 15 update.

Advertisement

GTA Online October 15 update patch notes

New Lucky Wheel reward car

The newest car to be parked up in the Diamond Casino is the Ocelot XA-21, worth a whopping $2.3 million. This could be yours for absolutely nothing, if you’re lucky enough. All you have to do is take your free spin of the Lucky Wheel.

Featured races, bonuses, free gift

The Premium Race is Crossing Paths, Time Trial will be End to End, and the RC Time Trial available this time is Cypress Flats. Alongside that, there are some missions and races that have boosted rewards this week.

These can be seen below:

Advertisement

3x GTA$ & RP: Time Trials & RC Time Trials, Power Play Adversary modes

Time Trials & RC Time Trials, Power Play Adversary modes 2x GTA$ & RP: Special Cargo business

Just for logging in, you might be interested to know there’s a free ZiT Tee waiting for you as well. If you often change your character’s clothing, that’s a surefire win.

GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards

As usual, GTA Online players who have linked their Prime Gaming account to their Rockstar Social Club can grab special discounts. More information on that can be found here, at our GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards hub.

Read More: New evidence surfaces suggesting GTA 6 Vice City map leak is real

Also, they get an extra 10% off all of the discounted items below.

Advertisement

Discounts

You may notice many of these discounts are the same as last week, but there are a few exceptions – such as the ETR1.