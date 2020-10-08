 GTA Online update patch notes: Tigon podium car, 3x GTA Cash - Dexerto
GTA Online update patch notes: Tigon podium car, 3x GTA Cash

Published: 8/Oct/2020 13:00

by Matt Porter
Tigon in a GTA Online garage
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

It’s another week, and that means Rockstar Games have rolled out another GTA Online update. This time it includes a new Casino podium car reward and some major cash incentives.

Fans of GTA Online have become well accustomed to the weekly patches, and Rockstar likes to add new rewards, cash bonuses, and discounts on purchases to help keep the game fresh and encourage those who visit Los Santos regularly to try different things.

While the official patch notes haven’t been posted to the official GTA Newswire page just yet, reliable leaker TezFunz2 has dropped all the information you need ahead of schedule, meaning we have most of the patch notes already.

So just a week after a quiet celebration of GTA Online’s seventh anniversary, here’s everything you need to know about the October 8 update.

GTA Online October 8 update: Patch notes

Casino rewards vehicle

GTA Online's Tigon in Los Santos
Rockstar Games
The Tigon is a free reward for a limited time.

This week, players will be able to get their hands on a proper Los Santos hypercar, with the Tigon added to the Diamond Casino & Resort podium as a free reward. If you’re lucky enough to nab one, you’ll be getting a $2.3million vehicle, so well worth heading there every day and using your free spin.

Races, cash rewards, and free gifts

Triple GTA$ and RP is available on Transform Races all week this week, while any bodyguard or associate salaries will also be tripled, meaning this is a good week to pad your bank account. You’ll also get double cash on Contact Missions, and double RP as well.

There’s also a free log-in reward in the form of a Fruit Tee, so you can dress your character with some new threads courtesy of Rockstar.

  • Premium Race: Cutting Corners
  • Time Trial: Mount Gordo
  • RC Time Trial: Construction Site I

Discounts

 

Maxwell Vagrant in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
Players can save 30% on the Vagrant for some off-road shenanigans.

As always, there are some serious discounts in the new GTA Online update, with up to 40% off on everything from vehicles, garages, laser weapons, and high-end appartments.

  • 30% off: JB 700W, Vagrant
  • 40% off: Casino Penthouse Garage, Arcade Garage, Nightclub Garages, Arena Workshop Garages, Office Garages, MOC Personal Vehicle Storage, All Dynasty8 Garages, High-End Apartments, Laser Weapons, Kanjo, Sugoi
  • 50% Off: Torero, Swinger, Savestra, 190z, Stirling GT, Rapid GT, Classic Mamba, Infernus Classic, Z-Type, Viseris
Call of Duty

Modern Warfare & Warzone update nerfs AS VAL & SP-R: Patch notes

Published: 8/Oct/2020 17:13

by Theo Salaun
as val spr nerfs call of duty season 6 patch
Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare Season 6 Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s October 8 patch has quickly nerfed the overpowered rounds on Season 6’s new AS VAL and SP-R 208 weapons, while fixing a bizarre Warzone bug.

In one of CoD’s quicker patches, Infinity Ward have officially fixed the SP-R 208 and AS VAL shenanigans players have experienced since Season 6 deployed on September 28. In this patch, which IW had alluded to in recent days, the developers fixed the AS VAL’s absurd bullet penetration with its SSP 10-R Mags and completely overhauled the SP-R’s hitscan dominance.

The SKS marksman rifle also received a light tweak, but, more importantly for Warzone enthusiasts, the bugged interaction between the subway’s fast travel system and Verdansk’s gas has been fixed.

This piece is currently being updated with more information…

