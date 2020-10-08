GTA Online update patch notes: Tigon podium car, 3x GTA Cash - Dexerto

It’s another week, and that means Rockstar Games have rolled out another GTA Online update. This time it includes a new Casino podium car reward and some major cash incentives.

Fans of GTA Online have become well accustomed to the weekly patches, and Rockstar likes to add new rewards, cash bonuses, and discounts on purchases to help keep the game fresh and encourage those who visit Los Santos regularly to try different things.

Advertisement

While the official patch notes haven’t been posted to the official GTA Newswire page just yet, reliable leaker TezFunz2 has dropped all the information you need ahead of schedule, meaning we have most of the patch notes already.

So just a week after a quiet celebration of GTA Online’s seventh anniversary, here’s everything you need to know about the October 8 update.

Advertisement

GTA Online October 8 update: Patch notes

Casino rewards vehicle

This week, players will be able to get their hands on a proper Los Santos hypercar, with the Tigon added to the Diamond Casino & Resort podium as a free reward. If you’re lucky enough to nab one, you’ll be getting a $2.3million vehicle, so well worth heading there every day and using your free spin.

Races, cash rewards, and free gifts

Triple GTA$ and RP is available on Transform Races all week this week, while any bodyguard or associate salaries will also be tripled, meaning this is a good week to pad your bank account. You’ll also get double cash on Contact Missions, and double RP as well.

Read More: Grand Theft Auto movie reportedly coming before GTA 6

There’s also a free log-in reward in the form of a Fruit Tee, so you can dress your character with some new threads courtesy of Rockstar.

Advertisement

Premium Race: Cutting Corners

Cutting Corners Time Trial: Mount Gordo

Mount Gordo RC Time Trial: Construction Site I

Discounts

As always, there are some serious discounts in the new GTA Online update, with up to 40% off on everything from vehicles, garages, laser weapons, and high-end appartments.