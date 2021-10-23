GTA Online players mindblown by hilarious cop spawning glitch

GTA Online has certainly suffered from plenty of glitches in the past. Now, a new bug in the form of hilariously broken cop spawns is frustrating players and even drawing comparisons to Cyberpunk 2077.

The hype for Grand Theft Auto is back in full swing following the long-awaited announcement of the GTA Trilogy remasters, with fans already salivating over the chance to revisit three classic titles.

Despite the hype surrounding those remasters, GTA Online certainly hasn’t been left out of the mix. With its Halloween content in full-swing, and plenty of regular updates in the pipeline, fans of the online title have plenty to look forward to as well.

While there’s plenty to enjoy in GTAO, the community certainly has their fare share of concerns as well. The latest outrage against developer Rockstar revolves around buggy cop spawns that, while hilarious, are also frustrating for any players experiencing them.

GTA Online players amazed by buggy cop spawns

Word of GTA Online’s latest game-breaking bug spread after one player posted a clip of their encounter with the glitch. “Rockstar isn’t even hiding it anymore,” they complained while sharing the footage.

In their clip, the player can be seen fleeing from the Los Santos police force while participating in a heist. They blow past several cop cars and enter an underground garage, where they appear to be safe, at least for a moment — but things went horribly wrong from there.

As they exit the stolen cruiser, two officers suddenly spawn in the car — appearing, quite literally, out of thin air. The player tries to react but is quickly shot down, with the game’s signature ‘Wasted’ message then scrolling across the screen and the heist coming to an unexpected close.

Fellow GTA Online players were astounded by these unexpected in-game mechanics. “I’ve seen some s**t [in GTA] Online, but that was f**kin ridiculous,” one fan joked.

“And this brilliant AI is made by a multi-billion dollar company,” another comment read, adding the buggy police behavior to a list of complaints that fans want addressed before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

“[That’s a] Cyberpunk 2077 vibe [right] there,” another fan teased, drawing comparisons between the buggy police behavior and similar occurrences in CDPR’s open-world title.

It remains to be seen how or if Rockstar plans to address this particular glitch, but for now make sure you are on the lookout for any Cyberpunk-esque cop spawns that might throw you off your game.