GTA Online Halloween Surprise 2020: Start date, new jobs, event details - Dexerto

GTA Online Halloween Surprise 2020: Start date, new jobs, event details

Published: 19/Oct/2020 16:16

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online character on the LCC Sanctus bik
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

With Halloween on the horizon, GTA Online players have been asking if Rockstar will keep up with traditions and have a limited-time event. So, here’s everything we know. 

Since GTA Online released back in 2013, Rockstar Games have had an affinity for limited-time events around holidays. This has included Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Independence Day, and Easter. 

The Grand Theft Auto developers will typically make new content available with these updates too – be it cars, clothes, houses, or new jobs. Though, as we’ve seen over Christmas before, decorations and weather across Los Santos can change too. 

With Halloween on the horizon, and everyone gearing up to the spooky holiday, some GTA V fans have been left asking if Rockstar will have an event – seeing as they didn’t celebrate GTA Online’s birthday this year. So, here’s what we know.

GTA Online Halloween Surprise logo
Rockstar Games
Halloween Surprise has been a yearly tradition in GTA Online since 2015.

GTA Online Halloween Surprise 2020 date

While Halloween is celebrated around the world on October 31st, Rockstar has typically taken a few days before, and after, to keep the party going in GTA Online. 

The earliest start to the Halloween celebrations came back in 2017, when Rockstar’s update rolled out on October 27. The latest that the spooky event has gone away came in 2015, when Halloween last all the way until November 16. 

This year, it should start around October 29 – given that it is the last Thursday, the day updates are released, before Halloween. As for when it will end, November 5 would be a full week on, so that seems likely as an ending point. 

GTA Online character dressed as the devil
Rockstar Games
New masks are typically added too, so players can dress up for Halloween.

New cars and missions for Halloween Surprise 2020 update?

As for new content, Rockstar will more than likely add a Halloween themed vehicle to the Casino podium. Last year, this honor went to the LCC Sanctus motorbike, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see that return too.

There are also typically new Survival missions and cash bonuses. These should also return too. As for where the double cash and RP bonuses might go to, Survival missions or Adversary mode jobs. 

Will Peyote Plants return to GTA Online?

In addition to those, we could see the return of the Peyote Plants. These plants are dotted around Los Santos and consuming one will turn you into a random animal. 

Like the new vehicle and survival missions, this was a part of last year’s Halloween Surprise update, so it could be a case of rinse and repeat for Rockstar.

If the Peyote Plants do make a return, you’ll be able to find them using our map and guide, which can be found here

Bigfoot in GTA V
Rockstar Games
The Golden Peyote Plant, which lets you play as Bigfoot, should also return.

Given that Rockstar didn’t celebrate GTA Online’s birthday, there might be some skepticism surrounding Halloween Surprise this year, especially as the major winter update is too far away either.

However, if anything changes – be it good news or bad – you’ll be able to find the latest update here on Dexerto and our GTA Twitter page – GTA_Intel.

Call of Duty

Warzone player discovers perfect way to counter Airport tower campers

Published: 19/Oct/2020 14:47

by Jacob Hale
Activision

Warzone

A Warzone player has found the perfect way to counter campers in the Verdansk Airport tower, and it might be the best way to bait those annoying players out and get across the runway.

If you’ve played Warzone even once, you’ll know exactly which tower we mean: the one north of Airport that has only one way up, from which players can easily camp, scout out enemies and lay fire upon those trying to rotate to zone.

Even with the inclusion of external ziplines to many tall buildings in Verdansk, the tower still doesn’t have one, meaning that once players are up there, it’s incredibly difficult to get them down.

Typically, you’ll struggle in a straight gunfight against these players — so what you need to do is bait them out, instead, and capitalize when they’re distracted.

Warzone airport tower helicopter
Activision
Tower campers are among some of the most annoying players in Warzone.

As showcased below by NadxCH, a helicopter could be your key to infiltrating the tower — though not how you might think.

While many people will have tried to attack head-on while in a helicopter, the plan instantly falls flat if the tower campers have a rocket launcher or explosives of some sort, that will see you and your team come crashing down instantly.

Instead, you need to assign a teammate to fly past in the helicopter after landing up top, and strike while the iron is hot. While the designated driver flies the heli in one direction, you’ll need to jump off the top and plan your parachute perfectly to land in the control room while the opponents have their back turned and are distracted.

Obviously, this will often be easier said than done. Jumping off the top of the tower and timing everything right to land in the control room is a skill you’ll have to practice over and over again to get right, so you’ll have to be confident you can pull it off first.

Secondly, you’ll have to rely on the enemy team being distracted by the helicopter. They likely will be, and will want to take it down while it’s so close, which is why it’s the perfect opportunity to strike.

Otherwise, you might find yourself trapped while trying to traverse the map — and there are few worse types of players to die to than those in Airport tower.

