 Rockstar finally address major GTA Online car duplication exploit - Dexerto
Logo
GTA

Rockstar finally address major GTA Online car duplication exploit

Published: 10/Oct/2020 15:20

by Connor Bennett
MOC in GTA Online with GTA Online logo
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

Rockstar Games have dropped another background update for GTA Online, with this one dealing with the Mobile Operations Centre duplication exploit. 

There are plenty of ways to play Grand Theft Auto Online, and while many players are all about grinding, there are many others who look for a shortcut so that they can get cash quickly. 

Advertisement

We’ve seen this previously with glitched jobs, being able to cash ridiculous amounts of casino chips for cash, and finding a workaround for the cooldown on selling cars at the Los Santos Customs mod shops. 

In recent weeks, players have found a way to duplicate cars using the Mobile Operations Centre. This means that they can reproduce unlimited numbers of cars and then sell them on to make cash. 

Advertisement
A mobile operations centre in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
The Mobile Operations Centre has been the key to some big exploits in GTA Online.

However, Rockstar Games have now released a background update that has patched the workaround that players had been using for the duplication glitch.

Rockstar insider TezFun revealed this on October 8, noting that it wasn’t the only thing that the GTA Online developers had added to the multiplayer side of GTA V with this small hotfix. 

TezFun noted that they’d also added a fix to address some issues with Business Battles. Numerous issues had been cropping up in sessions where, as a player was on a mission, if a Business Battle started, they’d be unable to complete the other job. 

Advertisement

With this hotfix coming as a part of a background update, you don’t have to worry about a big download before jumping back into Los Santos. It happens on the server side of things, so there’s nothing to download.

As Rockstar continues to build towards GTA Online’s big winter update, the game should receive a handful of other updates in the meantime. Though, it remains to be seen if they’ll be issuing any punishments for players who abused the now-patched duplication glitch.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Ansu Fati POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 10/Oct/2020 20:35

by Bill Cooney
Ansu Fati POTM SBC
EA Sports

Share

EA SPORTS have released the game’s first-ever FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for La Liga. Here, we’ll show you how to complete the FIFA 21 Ansu Fati POTM SBC, as the Barcelona winger has landed himself a brand new FUT card. 

Fati has certainly been in full POTM form for Barca since the season began and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down, even with international matches for Spain coming up on the schedule.

Advertisement

What better time to release his card than just after launch day for FIFA 21 Standard Edition as well, with his new card getting right into the action.

Fittingly enough, La Liga confirmed his POTM status with a tweet just before Spain kicked off their Nations League match against Switzerland on Oct. 10.

Advertisement

His new FIFA 21 Player of the Month card could very well break into the elite group of meta cards in Ultimate Team as well, with 95 pace and 84 shooting. He’s one of the best La Liga has to offer, and this SBC certainly comes with the price tag to match.

FIFA 21 Ansu Fati POTM SBC

Requirements:

There are three teams to complete for this challenge, seen below, and they are called La Liga, Spain, and Tactical Emulation. Here’s how to check them all off and get your hands on Fati’s newest card in Ultimate Team.

La Liga

Advertisement
  • Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Fati La Liga solution
FUTBIN
La Liga SBC solution for FIFA 21’s La Liga POTM SBC.

Spain

  • Number of players from Spain: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Advertisement
fati Spain SBC solution
FUTBIN
SBC solution for Fati’s Spain POTM challenge.

Tactical Emulation

  • Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Advertisement
Fati Tactical Emulation SBC solution
FUTBIN
SBC solution for Fati’s Technical Emulation POTM challenge.

How much is the Ansu Fati POTM in FIFA 21?

Remember when we mentioned that this would be a pricey SBC? Well, we weren’t kidding. Using information from the ever-reliable FUTBIN database, we can see that Fati’s POTM SBC is going to cost between 170,000 and 200,000 coins, depending which platform you play on.

For this level of winger and those stats, this SBC certainly can’t be considered a bargain by any means – and keep in mind it will be untradeable once added to your team. To lessen the blow of completing the SBC though, you will receive three packs for your troubles: a Mixed Players Pack, a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and a Prime Mixed Players Pack.