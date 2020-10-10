Rockstar finally address major GTA Online car duplication exploit - Dexerto

Rockstar Games have dropped another background update for GTA Online, with this one dealing with the Mobile Operations Centre duplication exploit.

There are plenty of ways to play Grand Theft Auto Online, and while many players are all about grinding, there are many others who look for a shortcut so that they can get cash quickly.

We’ve seen this previously with glitched jobs, being able to cash ridiculous amounts of casino chips for cash, and finding a workaround for the cooldown on selling cars at the Los Santos Customs mod shops.

In recent weeks, players have found a way to duplicate cars using the Mobile Operations Centre. This means that they can reproduce unlimited numbers of cars and then sell them on to make cash.

However, Rockstar Games have now released a background update that has patched the workaround that players had been using for the duplication glitch.

Rockstar insider TezFun revealed this on October 8, noting that it wasn’t the only thing that the GTA Online developers had added to the multiplayer side of GTA V with this small hotfix.

TezFun noted that they’d also added a fix to address some issues with Business Battles. Numerous issues had been cropping up in sessions where, as a player was on a mission, if a Business Battle started, they’d be unable to complete the other job.

Background update

– A fix to address some issues with Business Battles.

– Patched a workaround for MOC dupe glitch.#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 8, 2020

With this hotfix coming as a part of a background update, you don’t have to worry about a big download before jumping back into Los Santos. It happens on the server side of things, so there’s nothing to download.

As Rockstar continues to build towards GTA Online’s big winter update, the game should receive a handful of other updates in the meantime. Though, it remains to be seen if they’ll be issuing any punishments for players who abused the now-patched duplication glitch.