 GTA Online Casino heist exploit lets you loot vault without timer - Dexerto
Logo
GTA

GTA Online Casino heist exploit lets you loot vault without timer

Published: 27/Oct/2020 10:33

by Connor Bennett
GTA V character stealing diamonds from casino vault
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

GTA Online players have been running into a helpful glitch that is letting them loot the vault during the Diamond Casino heist without worrying about a timer. 

After years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto Online fans were finally given the chance to bust down the Diamond Casino doors in a huge heist back in December 2019, with gold, art, cash, and even diamonds being available to steal.

However, getting in, and sometimes even out of the casino while on the heist has been an issue. Some players have reached the vault and found that there’s nothing inside, or have reached the end of the heist and made absolutely nothing from their cut.

Yet, there are glitches that are helpful too – be it having no police chase you on your escape, or being able to get inside the vault without a timer restricting how much you can loot. 

Rockstar Games
The Diamond Casino heist can be tricky to navigate.

Players have been running into that latter glitch more often recently, with Reddit user DistressedUnit reporting that they’d experienced the helpful issue as recent as October 26.

How it happened for the Redditor, was both themselves and a heist partner tried to activate the drill into the vault at the same time. While their teammate took control of the drill, DistressedUnit was sent through the sidewall of the vault – letting them bypass the drilling stage. 

Once inside, the Redditor noted that they were locked in place or anything like that. Inside, they were able to run around, hack doors, and start looting before the timer became active. Though, once their teammates busted the vault door down, the timer did come into play.

GTA Online character stood inside the vault by their self
Reddit: DistressedUnit
The glitch allows players to loot before the vault door swings open.

Other players have noted that they’ve been able to replicate a similar glitch, allowing them to loot the vault quite a bit without the timer. 

Even though it’s a helpful glitch, it’s still an issue for Rockstar and could well be patched in the near future – especially as there is a new heist on the horizon with the impending winter update.

CS:GO

Neymar goes viral with funniest CSGO clutch ever on Twitch

Published: 27/Oct/2020 12:04

by Connor Bennett
Instagram: Neymar/Valve

Share

Neymar

Footballing superstar Neymar pulled off a hilarious, and sneaky, clutch during one of his CS:GO games, with the resulting Twitch clip racking up thousands of views afterwards. 

Over the years, Paris Sant-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has made no secret about his love of Counter-Strike. From his ‘flashbang dance’ celebration in the World Cup, to playing alongside pros like Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, and streaming to thousands of fans on Twitch, Neymar has done a lot with his passion for CS:GO. 

It also helps that he’s actually pretty good at the game too, pulling off impressive aces and clutches too – be it playing alongside friends or jumping into a game by himself.

However, his most recent clutch wasn’t exactly a demonstration of his ability to hit crisp headshots, but rather how he can outplay enemies and force them into making some hilarious mistakes. 

Twitter: FallenCS

During his October 26 stream, the 28-year-old was locked in a tense game on Train, as his team were trailing 14-10. 

With his team in desperate need of a round win, the PSG star was left alone in a one-on-one to prevent the Counter-Terrorist side getting to 15 rounds. Though, instead of trying to outgun his opponent in the clutch, he sat at the top of the ladder that overlooks the B site. 

As he did so, the one remaining CT player came rushing out of upper and onto catwalk, and jumped towards the bomb. However, the jump was a complete fail and they fell to their death – giving Neymar’s side the round win.

Upon realizing what had happened, Neymar couldn’t help but jump up and start laughing hysterically as his teammates and viewers also joined in with the hilarity. 

As funny as the fail was, the last laugh went to Neymar’s opponent, as they were able to shake off the now-viral mistake and clutch up for a 16-12 victory. 