GTA Online Casino heist exploit lets you loot vault without timer - Dexerto

GTA Online players have been running into a helpful glitch that is letting them loot the vault during the Diamond Casino heist without worrying about a timer.

After years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto Online fans were finally given the chance to bust down the Diamond Casino doors in a huge heist back in December 2019, with gold, art, cash, and even diamonds being available to steal.

However, getting in, and sometimes even out of the casino while on the heist has been an issue. Some players have reached the vault and found that there’s nothing inside, or have reached the end of the heist and made absolutely nothing from their cut.

Yet, there are glitches that are helpful too – be it having no police chase you on your escape, or being able to get inside the vault without a timer restricting how much you can loot.

Players have been running into that latter glitch more often recently, with Reddit user DistressedUnit reporting that they’d experienced the helpful issue as recent as October 26.

Read More: GTA Online Peyote Plant exploit lets you rack up unlimited RP

How it happened for the Redditor, was both themselves and a heist partner tried to activate the drill into the vault at the same time. While their teammate took control of the drill, DistressedUnit was sent through the sidewall of the vault – letting them bypass the drilling stage.

Once inside, the Redditor noted that they were locked in place or anything like that. Inside, they were able to run around, hack doors, and start looting before the timer became active. Though, once their teammates busted the vault door down, the timer did come into play.

Other players have noted that they’ve been able to replicate a similar glitch, allowing them to loot the vault quite a bit without the timer.

Even though it’s a helpful glitch, it’s still an issue for Rockstar and could well be patched in the near future – especially as there is a new heist on the horizon with the impending winter update.