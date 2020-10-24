 Insane GTA 5 graphics mod shows what next-gen remaster could look like - Dexerto
Insane GTA 5 graphics mod shows what next-gen remaster could look like

Published: 24/Oct/2020 17:14

by Connor Bennett
YouTube: OreoShaman

One Grand Theft Auto fan has gone above and beyond with a new mod that gives GTA V a truly stunning, next-gen look.  

It’s been over seven years since Rockstar Game finally released GTA V and took players to Los Santos for an epic story about three criminals, each having their own troubles in the city. 

Even though the game is almost eight years old, Grand Theft Auto fans continue to explore Los Santos through GTA Online. However, many are getting impatient and want Rockstar to get a move on and finally announce something about GTA 6. 

Though, while those fans growing more and more impatient by the week, there are some who have decided to show how impressive GTA V could look if Rockstar ever decided to launch a remastered version.

GTA characters walking on the beach
Rockstar Games
Fans have been hoping for GTA 6 news but Rockstar have stayed quiet.

It comes from YouTuber OreoShaman who used their very own realism graphics mod on PC, alongside some ray-tracing, to add an extra layer of color and vibrance to Los Santos.

In the sweeping shots showing in the YouTuber’s video, key locations in the city like the southern port of Los Santos docks, Vinewood Hills, Vespucci, and even Sandy Shores look truly like real-life areas, while keeping still keeping that GTA V feel to them.

The YouTuber has clearly wowed fans too, as of the writing, their video has amassed over one million views as well as over 35,000 likes and plenty of comments stating how gorgeous they’ve made the game look.

While the impressive mod comes from outside of Rockstar, the iconic game devs might have something similar up their sleeve, seeing as GTA V is being ported to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in the next few months. 

The next-gen consoles might give the devs more scope to improve on GTA Online, but many fans will be hoping that it’s not that long before they show off a new game, rather than expanding on an old one.

How to find Warzone Leatherface house easter egg on Verdansk map

Published: 24/Oct/2020 15:53

by Joe Craven
Warzone Leatherface Farmland Verdansk
Infinity Ward

With Call of Duty: Warzone celebrating its first Halloween, there’s some unique changes to the map: here’s everything you need to know to find and enter Leatherface’s house on the Verdansk map.

Warzone’s Halloween celebrations are well underway, with a ton of new content for players to dive into. This includes a number of ghostly easter eggs, one of which takes the shape of a creepy Leatherface shack located on the Verdansk map.

Leatherface is infamous for his role as the antagonist in The Texas Chainsaw film series. First debuting in 1974, the cannibalistic murderer has been reincarnated multiple times. You can even unlock Leatherface content in Modern Warfare and Warzone to strike fear into the heart of your opponents.

Warzone Zombie in Verdansk
Activision / Infinity Ward
Warzone’s Halloween event has given the map a major spooky makeover.

Leatherface’s house location in Warzone

In order to find his house, you need to head to the very east side of the map, towards Krovnik Farmland. Once there, you’ll find a small hut towards the top of the south east areas of huts.

Once you’re nearby it should be pretty easy to locate – there are plenty of signs that it’s the house of a serial killer. A demonic Leatherface figure will greet you at one of the windows, while body parts are littered around the downstairs. Chainsaw noises will also play from upstairs, before two Leatherface figures ambush you on your trip up the stairs.

Leatherface's house circled on Verdansk map
Infinity Ward
The location of Krovnik Farmland on the Verdansk map, then of Leatherface’s house within Farmland.

There’s no in-game reward for visiting the house of Leatherface, but it’s an awesome feature for fans of The Texas Chainsaw series to enjoy nonetheless. It’s fair to assume you could terrify unsuspecting players by waiting among the scattered body parts and incarnations of the mass murderer.

At the time of writing Halloween is still has over a week left, so Infinity Ward could well have some more tricks (or treats) up their sleeves for the Haunting of Verdansk event.