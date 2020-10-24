Insane GTA 5 graphics mod shows what next-gen remaster could look like - Dexerto

One Grand Theft Auto fan has gone above and beyond with a new mod that gives GTA V a truly stunning, next-gen look.

It’s been over seven years since Rockstar Game finally released GTA V and took players to Los Santos for an epic story about three criminals, each having their own troubles in the city.

Even though the game is almost eight years old, Grand Theft Auto fans continue to explore Los Santos through GTA Online. However, many are getting impatient and want Rockstar to get a move on and finally announce something about GTA 6.

Though, while those fans growing more and more impatient by the week, there are some who have decided to show how impressive GTA V could look if Rockstar ever decided to launch a remastered version.

It comes from YouTuber OreoShaman who used their very own realism graphics mod on PC, alongside some ray-tracing, to add an extra layer of color and vibrance to Los Santos.

Read More: Leaked GTA 5 UFO job is finally coming soon

In the sweeping shots showing in the YouTuber’s video, key locations in the city like the southern port of Los Santos docks, Vinewood Hills, Vespucci, and even Sandy Shores look truly like real-life areas, while keeping still keeping that GTA V feel to them.

The YouTuber has clearly wowed fans too, as of the writing, their video has amassed over one million views as well as over 35,000 likes and plenty of comments stating how gorgeous they’ve made the game look.

While the impressive mod comes from outside of Rockstar, the iconic game devs might have something similar up their sleeve, seeing as GTA V is being ported to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in the next few months.

Read More: GTA V is channeling Cyberpunk 2077 with this new mod

The next-gen consoles might give the devs more scope to improve on GTA Online, but many fans will be hoping that it’s not that long before they show off a new game, rather than expanding on an old one.