GTA Online Peyote Plant exploit lets you rack up unlimited RP - Dexerto

 GTA Online Peyote Plant exploit lets you rack up unlimited RP
GTA

GTA Online Peyote Plant exploit lets you rack up unlimited RP

Published: 25/Oct/2020 16:03

by Connor Bennett
GTA V character eating a Peyote Plant
YouTube: Supersonic Blue

GTA Online

GTA Online fans have got an exploit with the recently returned Peyote Plants that is allowing them to rack up vast sums of XP every hour. 

With Halloween on the horizon, Rockstar Games pushed out their yearly Halloween Surprise update on October 22, with another also set to come before the big day.

The first update brought new a new car to the Casino podium, cash and RP bonuses for Free Roam Events, as well as a whole lot more. 

In addition to all that, the always popular Peyote Plants made a return. These consumable plants are dotted around Los Santos, and when you eat one, you immediately become an animal. However, some players have also got different uses for them. 

Rockstar Games
Peyote Plants can turn players into different animals – even Bigfoot.

Some Grand Theft Auto fans have pointed out that if you eat a Peyote Plant, end your animal hallucination quickly, save the game by changing your clothes, and then close the game off, you can build some incredible amounts of RP. 

This RP, as anyone who plays GTA Online knows, will help you level up your account, thus granting you access to more money, better jobs, weapons, and a whole lot of other content inside Los Santos. 

Obviously, with GTA Online having been around for seven years, many players have already reached the levels needed to unlock pretty much everything, but the grindy exploit might be useful for newer players.

  1. Consume a Peyote Plant
  2. End the hallucination by holding down the right arrow on your D-Pad
  3. Head to a house or store and change your outfit
  4. Quit the game off completely by returning to your dashboard
  5. Load GTA Online back up, find a new session, and repeat the process

Peyote RP exploit Solo from gtaglitches

Of course, by using the exploit, you do put your account at the mercy of Rockstar Games. The devs have, in the past, rolled out account resets and bans for similar exploits. 

However, seeing as Peyote Plants aren’t around permanently, and will go away on November 5, some players might ignore the risk of a reset in order to get some quick leveling up under their belts.

Call of Duty

Warzone FOV setting on PC can reduce visual recoil on weapons

Published: 25/Oct/2020 16:01

by Daniel Cleary
Call of duty weapons in warzone
Infinity Ward

Swagg Warzone

Call of Duty players have uncovered an unusual field-of-view setting in Warzone, claiming that weapons such as the CR-AMAX seem to have less visual recoil when it is toggled.

The weapon meta is continuing to shift in Warzone as more changes are released in Season 6, giving players plenty of unique weapons and playstyle to try in the battle royale.

Popular YouTuber Swagg was one of the latest to reveal a Season 6 loadout for Warzone but claimed there was also a “secret” setting that was helping him to rack up more kills in-game.

Modern Warfare settings screen
Infinity Ward
CoD players like Swagg have claimed that Warzone’s FOV settings can affect recoil in-game.

While the CR-56 AMAX, which was featured as the Galil in past CoD titles, has been a solid weapon since its release, there are, apparently, some field-of-view settings that Warzone players can change to make the gun easier to use.

In his October 24 upload, Swagg revealed that having the “Affected FOV” setting enabled makes it seem as if the AMAX has little to no recoil. This is opposed to the default Independent FOV setting.

“Affected FOV on PC makes guns feel like they don’t have recoil,” Swagg revealed, in his Warzone gameplay, “[it’s the] reason why I use Amax now.”

Topic starts at 2:15

The AMAX does not usually stand out above other Assault Rifles in its class, but it still has one of the highest base stats when it comes to damage per second (DPS), meaning that less recoil would make this quite a strong choice in the current meta.

While the weapon, with these affected FOV settings, appears to move less compared to CR-56 AMAX gameplay for console players, it is unclear whether or not it actually has a major effect on the gun.

However, it seemed to be working quite well for Swagg, as he highlighted just how strong it could be, managing to pick up plenty of kills in his Warzone match with fellow content creator booya.

Another CoD YouTuber Webzy has previously highlighted the difference in recoil between the Affected and Independent settings, echoing the sentiment of the FaZe member and claiming it was actually easier to hit shots with it enabled.

Infinity Ward is regularly coming out with fixes for any bugs found in-game but it appears as if this FOV setting was intended to be a feature, making it unclear whether or not this will be patched.