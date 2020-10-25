GTA Online Peyote Plant exploit lets you rack up unlimited RP - Dexerto

GTA Online fans have got an exploit with the recently returned Peyote Plants that is allowing them to rack up vast sums of XP every hour.

With Halloween on the horizon, Rockstar Games pushed out their yearly Halloween Surprise update on October 22, with another also set to come before the big day.

The first update brought new a new car to the Casino podium, cash and RP bonuses for Free Roam Events, as well as a whole lot more.

In addition to all that, the always popular Peyote Plants made a return. These consumable plants are dotted around Los Santos, and when you eat one, you immediately become an animal. However, some players have also got different uses for them.

Some Grand Theft Auto fans have pointed out that if you eat a Peyote Plant, end your animal hallucination quickly, save the game by changing your clothes, and then close the game off, you can build some incredible amounts of RP.

This RP, as anyone who plays GTA Online knows, will help you level up your account, thus granting you access to more money, better jobs, weapons, and a whole lot of other content inside Los Santos.

Obviously, with GTA Online having been around for seven years, many players have already reached the levels needed to unlock pretty much everything, but the grindy exploit might be useful for newer players.

Consume a Peyote Plant End the hallucination by holding down the right arrow on your D-Pad Head to a house or store and change your outfit Quit the game off completely by returning to your dashboard Load GTA Online back up, find a new session, and repeat the process

Of course, by using the exploit, you do put your account at the mercy of Rockstar Games. The devs have, in the past, rolled out account resets and bans for similar exploits.

However, seeing as Peyote Plants aren’t around permanently, and will go away on November 5, some players might ignore the risk of a reset in order to get some quick leveling up under their belts.