GTA Online update patch notes: Paragon R, Weevil, Prime Gaming rewards

Rockstar Games have rolled out a brand new update for GTA Online, which finally makes the Weevil car available to buy, adds another car to the Lucky Wheel rewards, and more.

The popular online game is always being updated, every Thursday in fact, and while the official patch notes can be released quite late in the day – leakers are usually quick to make discoveries in the game code.

That’s been the case this week, once again. TezFunz2 has had a look around and revealed some early patch notes, bringing some news on vehicle additions, and even some January reward details for Prime Gaming subscribers.

So, let’s jump into the patch notes.

GTA Online update patch notes: January 7

Paragon R

The vehicle added to the GTA Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards for this weekly update is the Paragon R.

Read More: How to get gold bars in Cayo Perico Heist solo mode

This car, manufactured by Enus, is an armored luxury coupe and sells for around $900,000 if you purchase it in-game. Now, though, it can be scooped for free by using your free spin of the Casino game.

Weevil

The Weevil is now available to purchase in-game, and is worth $870,000. Previously, it was removed from the online store but has now returned with this update.

It can be bought at Southern S.A. Super Autos, though it has been a bonus reward in the past.

Prime Gaming rewards: Free Kosatka Sonar Station

There’s a new set of GTA Twitch Prime Gaming rewards as well, offering quite a substantial upgrade on December’s offering.

Read More: Best mods to download in GTA 5

In January, GTA Online players who have linked up their Rockstar Social Club account to their Prime Gaming will be eligible for the following prizes:

Free Kosatka Sonar Station

35% Off Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat

35% Off Longfin

25% Off Weaponized Dinghy ($1,387,500)

The Kosatka Sonar Station alone is worth $1.2million alone, so it’s definitely going to be a good week for members.

If you haven’t yet linked your accounts, here’s a simple guide on how to do so.

Discounts

25% Off – Alkonost ($3,262,500 – $2,446,875), Stealth Annihilator ($2,902,500 – $2,176,875)

– Alkonost ($3,262,500 – $2,446,875), Stealth Annihilator ($2,902,500 – $2,176,875) 30% Off – Hangars (+Renovations)

– Hangars (+Renovations) 40% Off – Cyclone ($1,134,000), Visione ($1,350,000), Havok ($1,380,540 – $1,038,000), Valkyrie ($2,274,300 – $1,710,000)

Featured races, login bonuses and cash boosts

The Premium Race will be Muscle In, the Time Trial will be Casino, leaving the RC Time Trial as Cypress Flats.

Login bonuses include a Güffy Double Logo Forwards, with the option available to steal loot during the Cayo Perico heist to unlock a Bigness Faces Sweater too.

There will be triple cash and RP rewards for Air Races and Motor Wars Adversary mode, with double rewards in Air Freight Cargo missions.