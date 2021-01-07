Logo
GTA

GTA Online update patch notes: Paragon R, Weevil, Prime Gaming rewards

Published: 7/Jan/2021 10:23 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 10:24

by David Purcell
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA 5 GTA Online

Rockstar Games have rolled out a brand new update for GTA Online, which finally makes the Weevil car available to buy, adds another car to the Lucky Wheel rewards, and more. 

The popular online game is always being updated, every Thursday in fact, and while the official patch notes can be released quite late in the day – leakers are usually quick to make discoveries in the game code.

That’s been the case this week, once again. TezFunz2 has had a look around and revealed some early patch notes, bringing some news on vehicle additions, and even some January reward details for Prime Gaming subscribers.

So, let’s jump into the patch notes.

GTA Online update patch notes: January 7

Paragon R

GTA Online paragon r
Rockstar Games
Here’s the car you can grab for free this week in GTA 5.

The vehicle added to the GTA Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards for this weekly update is the Paragon R.

This car, manufactured by Enus, is an armored luxury coupe and sells for around $900,000 if you purchase it in-game. Now, though, it can be scooped for free by using your free spin of the Casino game.

Weevil

GTA weevil
Rockstar Games
The Weevil will be available to buy.

The Weevil is now available to purchase in-game, and is worth $870,000. Previously, it was removed from the online store but has now returned with this update.

It can be bought at Southern S.A. Super Autos, though it has been a bonus reward in the past.

Prime Gaming rewards: Free Kosatka Sonar Station

GTA Online Free Kosatka Sonar Station
Rockstar Games
GTA Online players can get a free Kosatka Sonar Station in the Prime Gaming rewards.

There’s a new set of GTA Twitch Prime Gaming rewards as well, offering quite a substantial upgrade on December’s offering.

In January, GTA Online players who have linked up their Rockstar Social Club account to their Prime Gaming will be eligible for the following prizes:

  • Free Kosatka Sonar Station
  • 35% Off Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat
  • 35% Off Longfin
  • 25% Off Weaponized Dinghy ($1,387,500)

The Kosatka Sonar Station alone is worth $1.2million alone, so it’s definitely going to be a good week for members.

If you haven’t yet linked your accounts, here’s a simple guide on how to do so.

Discounts

  • 25% Off – Alkonost ($3,262,500 – $2,446,875), Stealth Annihilator ($2,902,500 – $2,176,875)
  • 30% Off – Hangars (+Renovations)
  • 40% Off – Cyclone ($1,134,000), Visione ($1,350,000), Havok ($1,380,540 – $1,038,000), Valkyrie ($2,274,300 – $1,710,000)

Featured races, login bonuses and cash boosts

The Premium Race will be Muscle In, the Time Trial will be Casino, leaving the RC Time Trial as Cypress Flats.

Login bonuses include a Güffy Double Logo Forwards, with the option available to steal loot during the Cayo Perico heist to unlock a Bigness Faces Sweater too.

There will be triple cash and RP rewards for Air Races and Motor Wars Adversary mode, with double rewards in Air Freight Cargo missions.

FIFA

How to complete Malen & Klaiber FIFA 21 Showdown SBCs: cost & solutions

Published: 7/Jan/2021 7:50

by Andrew Amos
EA SPORTS

Share

FUT

With another game week on the horizon, EA SPORTS are looking towards the Eredivisie for the latest Showdown SBC. Fierce rivals PSV and Ajax are set to face off, and you can take sides with one of Donyell Malen or Sean Klaiber ⁠— and they’re both solid grabs.

The Showdown promo always adds a little bit of excitement to your regular FIFA SBC. You get to take sides by crafting a player on one side of a key matchup, and if they win, you get a big stats boost.

However, the latest Showdown SBC is a bit different from previous ones. Yes, it’s focusing on the Eredivisie, but in reality, both of these new cards for Malen and Klaiber are worth looking at completing ⁠— regardless of who wins or not. Here’s what you need to do.

How to complete Malen Showdown SBC

Donyell Malen is starting to get a run-on for PSV, having put four goals away in the last six games he’s played. He’ll have to step up again though if they want to leapfrog the top of the table Ajax.

Malen’s 84 rated striker card is a +6 upgrade on his base card, and it’s a fast one. With 95 Pace, it’ll be lightning getting into the box. From there, his 88 Finishing and 83 Shooting should help net a few bangers.

Cost: 75,000 to 85,000 coins

  • # of players from Eredivisie (NED 1): Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
Donyell Malen Showdown FIFA 21 SBC solution
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for Malen’s Showdown card.

How to complete Klaiber Showdown SBC

If you decide to side with the reigning champions and current ladder leaders in Ajax though, a pacey RB card in Sean Klaiber awaits you.

The 85 rated card is a straight +9 upgrade on his stock 76 card, and it’s got the stats to boost. 92 Pace, 91 Physical, and 84 Defending make him a brilliant full back.

Cost: 74,000 to 83,000 coins

  • # of players from Netherlands: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
Sean Klaiber Showdown FIFA 21 SBC solution
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for Klaiber’s Showdown card.

Our recommendation is to back Klaiber and bring on the pacey RB ⁠— and maybe get a cheeky 87 upgrade off it too ⁠— as Ajax look to cement their lead at the top of the Eredivisie. However, you can’t go wrong with either card.

You have until January 10, when the two Dutch rivals face off, to complete the SBC. If you get either one, let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK ⁠— and best of luck in your Showdown pick!