GTA 6 Lucia voice actor: Fans convinced they’ve found actor behind new GTA protagonist

GTA 6 fans are so eager to find out every little detail they can about the game, even though it’s still more than a year away from release – and now they believe they’ve found the voice actor for Lucia, GTA VI‘s protagonist.

Thanks to the first GTA 6 trailer, we know that at least one main protagonist will be Lucia, with speculation and leaks pointing to the other protagonist being Jason, also seen in the trailer, but not named.

Article continues after ad

We only hear one word from Jason in the trailer, as Lucia was the main focus, and so fans have spent time trying to track down voice actors who match up to her lines.

Article continues after ad

And, the community now believes they have identified the actor who has been cast in the role for the next GTA. Although Rockstar has confirmed nothing, and likely won’t for some time, fans are certain this is the Lucia voice actor.

Article continues after ad

Lucia voice actor for GTA 6 found?

On X/Twitter, posts have begun circulating claiming that Ana Esposito is Lucia in GTA 6.

Their evidence to support the claim is Esposito’s similar face to Lucia, as well as of course, a distinctly similar voice.

The post also highlights that Ana Esposito has starred in Law & Order, which is a running trait of Rockstar voice actors, given Ned Luke, Steven Ogg (GTA V) and Roger Clark (RDR2) were also all in the show.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In another post, the user isolates the vocal track of two clips, to compare Lucia’s lines from the trailer to a line spoken by Esposito.

Notably, the user asks fans not to “harass” the actor, given it is all still speculation, but does claim the voices are “identical.”

Some have been critical of the sleuths, worried that this unconfirmed speculation will lead to a headache for the actor, but she currently has no public social media profile.

Article continues after ad

As noted, there is no confirmation at all that this is, in fact, the voice actor for Lucia, but unless fans find another viable possibility, they will likely stick with this theory until Rockstar either confirms or refutes it by releasing the actual cast names.

Article continues after ad

The next trailer for GTA 6, whenever it does arrive, is expected to focus more on the other protagonist, possibly called Jason, at which point fans will no doubt attempt to track down that voice actor too.