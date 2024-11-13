GTA 5 actor tells Kai Cenat why it was so “easy” for him to play Franklin

Shawn Fonteno, the actor for Franklin in Grand Theft Auto 5, has explained why it was so “easy” for him to play his now iconic character due to his own life experiences.

It’s been over a decade since GTA 5 was first released and fans had to get to grips with Rockstar Games’ newest story, but the game is still going strong as fans await GTA 6.

The Grand Theft Auto 5 story has since become iconic, especially when it relates to Trevor. He was quickly the most popular character to come out of the new game due to his quick wit and even quicker temper.

Franklin may have taken a bit of a backseat to his more experienced counterpart, but he’s stuck around in GTA Online. As such, Shawn Fonteno, the voice actor behind the character, has remained a big part of the GTA community. He is regularly quizzed by fans about GTA 6 and GTA Online DLCs.

Fonteno also appeared on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 to talk about his role in the game and how it was so “easy” for him to play the character.

“They pick the right people for the s*it. My experience is just like that dude Franklin,” he said. “Just like it bro. I got bullet holes all in my body, gang banging, all that stuff.

“I’ve been through some s*it. So, it was easy for me to be that character,” Fonteno continued. “I was just doing me. I didn’t have to act like nobody else or change my voice. They just let me be me.”

As noted, expectations for the next GTA game – Grand Theft Auto 6 – is already through the roof. Fans have been digging around actor’s resumes to see if they can a few early hints at things.

Matching Michael, Franklin, and Trevor’s legacy will be tough though.