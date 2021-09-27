Rockstar bans ‘GTA 6’ comments so fans troll them with creative new titles

Rockstar Games appear to have had enough of the incessant calls for GTA 6 as they’ve seemingly muted the phrase from their YouTube comments, but some fans are getting around it.

Even though there has been nothing official from Rockstar, not even confirming if its in development, there is no doubt that the biggest questions in gaming revolve around the existence of GTA 6.

It’s been over eight years since GTA 5 was released, and while many fans are still having fun with GTA Online, there are plenty of players who have had enough and want a new Grand Theft Auto experience.

They’ve searched high and low for clues, bombarding Rockstar and anyone who will listen with requests for just a sliver of information but for now, it looks like the devs are shutting down comments about it on YouTube.

That’s right, you can still throw GTA 6 at Rockstar when it comes to Twitter and other mediums, but try and do so on their YouTube channel and you’re going to be out of luck.

As Twitter user not_strangeman showed, they commented ‘GTA 6’ on an old Rockstar video and while it shows as normal on that account, when you switch to a different one, there is nothing there.

With this in mind, some GTA fans have got slightly creative and bypassed the GTA 6 muting by commenting things like “GTA 7 minus 1” and “GTA IIIIII” – as well as a raft of different math puzzles that end up with GTA 6 as the answer.

Rockstar Games has muted the word “GTA 6” from their official YouTube channel. On the left, my main account with the comment. On the right, my alt checking the latest comments. Link to the video: https://t.co/kAseh0kSZv pic.twitter.com/OSFpPfzntf — The Strange Man Expanded and Enhanced (@Not_StrangeMan) September 19, 2021

As for why Rockstar have chosen to get rid of the comments, well, who knows. They haven’t implemented a social media-wide muting of the phrase, it’s just on YouTube.

It could be that GTA 6 is being used in YouTube comment scams and they’ve taken a preventive measure, or they simply could have just had enough of the incessant spam. We’ll have to wait and see how it shakes out.