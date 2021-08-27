Another GTA 6 character potentially revealed by voice actor

Rockstar Games aren’t spilling the beans on GTA 6 just yet, but development might just be further ahead than anyone thought.

The road to Grand Theft Auto 6 has been incredibly long. GTA Online is bigger than ever and will only grow with the next-gen port this November. Even after eight years, players are still flocking to Los Santos. Which begs the question, could Rockstar keep GTA 5 alive forever?

Grand Theft Auto 6 is apparently in development, with the utmost secrecy surrounding it. Just how far along it is really depends on who you believe.

A voice actor behind the scenes has indicated progress is being made though, and might be further along than most insiders have suggested.

Advertisement

Captain McClane reporting for duty

Details about GTA 6 are, naturally, hard to dig up, but a few fans have uncovered a few clues when it comes to character. Previously, a character known as ‘The Mexican’ appeared on one actor’s resume, but now voice actor Dave Jackson is reportedly joining the open-world franchise.

Read More: First GTA 6 character potentially revealed by actor

Rockstar Games probably have some mighty non-disclosure agreements in place. This doesn’t seem to phase Jackson, though, as Redditor _zmoore_ found his out-of-the-blue reveal.

When questioned about a possible NDA on Facebook, Jackson said: “as long as I don’t give out plot points it’s all good.” Another avid fan wondered whether the role could be for GTA Online to which Jackson replied: “They are producing a trailer, so I HOPE it’s GTA 6.”

Advertisement

Playing the character “Captain McClane,” it appears Jackson will have at least somewhat of a considerable role going forward. It’s possible that McClane will be an antagonist in the same vein as Officer Tenpenny from GTA San Andreas.

As the character has a name at least, it is likely their role is more than just extra work. Whether Jackson remains in the series after revealing his role, remains to be seen.