GTA 6 fans want to break into Rockstar’s offices in GTA Online-style heist

Grand Theft Auto fans fed up with Rockstar Games making them wait for GTA 6 have begun suggesting ways to get into the company’s offices and reveal the anticipated title themselves.

Ever since the release of GTA 5, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next game in the series. Now, with GTA V’s re-release on PS5 delayed to March and GTA Trilogy Remastered still not official, some want to take matters into their own hands.

In a post on the GTA 6 subreddit, users noticed a cherrypicker outside the offices at Rockstar North and began to speculate. (Yes, it’s sadly come to this)

“Some new vinyl could be getting installed?” a user suggested, while uploading a photo of the cherrypicker. Shortly thereafter, fans began to get some wild ideas.

Fans suggest “breaking into” Rockstar offices

“We really out here stalking the offices with macro + polarised lenses to try and see what’s happening on their computers now?” a fan joked.

“I’m surprised someone hasn’t sent one of those micro drones into their ventilation system to fly around in there on some Indiana Jones sh*t yet,” another remarked.

These jokes actually ended up getting the ball rolling on some other concepts, dubbed the ‘The Rockstar Offices heist.’

GTA 6 fans want a meta GTA Online heist

“Honestly, it would be interesting if the next heist in GTAO would circle around breaking into a tech company’s main HQ and stealing some kind of software, maybe even an unreleased game of some kind,” a player suggested. “The amount of potential meta content would be through the roof, maybe with a few convoluted teasers/trolls mixed in for thirsty fans to uncover. As fun as that would be though, I doubt it will ever happen.”

A lot of players were in favor of this idea and provided their own twists on the suggestion for such a meta mission.

“Well they already got the tech bro Lifeinvader offices with some single-player assets they can copy and paste into the mission so if they wanted to make an Auto Shop mini-heist along those lines it wouldn’t even be high effort,” a Redditor explained.

“Some story about a thirsty fan wants to pay you to break into LifeInvader offices because sick of waiting for 8 years, he suspects without any basis that they are holding some never seen before Righteous Slaughter 8 for the Lifeinvader VR, neither of which isn’t even confirmed to even exist yet. Then it turns out that the baseless suspicions are true.”

Whether or not Rockstar Games actually thinks this is a good idea remains to be seen, but such a meta heist could be a brilliant way to finally reveal GTA 6 to the world.

Until then, however, fans are stuck speculating about a literal cherrypicker outside of the company’s offices.