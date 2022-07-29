GTA 6 originally had four playable protagonists and three major cities: report

Michael Gwilliam . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

A new report is claiming that GTA 6 was once a far more ambitious project than the one currently in development with more cities and characters.

Grand Theft Auto 6 could very well be the most-anticipated game of all time and Rockstar has been taking their sweet time developing the title and leaving fans with just breadcrumbs of info.

Earlier in July, a bombshell Bloomberg report revealed that GTA 6 would feature the series’ first-ever Latina protagonist as one of two playable characters. Additionally, the report said that more missions and cities would be coming in future updates.

To follow this up, Axios has shared even more information, this time about content cut from GTA 6 ahead of what should be its launch version. The report paints quite an interesting picture of what Rockstar’s original vision for the game was.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 was originally a much larger game.

Report reveals Rockstar’s original plans for GTA 6

According to Axios Gaming, Rockstar Games originally planned for GTA 6 to feature four playable protagonists.

The two that we know of, as detailed in the Bloomberg report, are a duo influenced by Bonnie and Clyde with one of them being a female from Latin America.

Fans believe the actress playing this unknown female character is Alexandra Cristina Echavarri. The rumors spread after the voice actor added “Principal Character” in a Rockstar project to her resume.

Aside from this, it’s not clear what was intended for the other two playable characters, but it’s possible they are added to the game at a later date as new missions and locations become available.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 originally had more locations than just Vice City.

Additionally, the Axios Gaming report states that three cities were planned for GTA 6, but Rockstar decided to scale things back and instead focus on Vice City. That said, Jason Schreier has said that the game will be similar in size to previous entries in the series even with this cut content.

Sadly, the report does not say what other cities were being considered and if they would be been new to the GTA franchise or not. The original plans were to portray large areas of North and South America, so it’s likely that at least one would have been completely new.

Hopefully, with all these reports, Rockstar will officially unveil some long-awaited details on GTA 6 soon and we will finally find out when the game will be released.