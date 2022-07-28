GTA 6 fans think they’ve found the actress playing the Latina protagonist

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Grand Theft Auto fans think they’ve figured out who will lend their vocal talents to the Latina character that will reportedly serve as the GTA 6 protagonist.

A recent report from Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier claims the next mainline GTA entry will star two Bonnie and Clyde-inspired leads.

A female character will constitute one of the leads, a first for the series should the report prove accurate. What’s more, Rockstar Games supposedly cast the female protagonist as a Latina.

Of course, nearly every corner of the internet is abuzz with theories. And some fans believe they may have already found Grand Theft Auto 6’s leading lady.

Has Rockstar already hired one of GTA 6’s protagonists?

Reddit user RockstarGamesRD2 took to the GTA 6 subreddit to note that someone’s résumé was “leaked” several days ago. The résumé in question belongs to actress Alexandra Cristina Echavarri.

According to the Redditor’s screengrab of Echavarri’s credits, she features in a Rockstar Games title as a “Principal Character.”

The use of the word “principal” has led some to believe that Echavarri stars as a main character in an as yet unspecified project.

Other Reddit users expressed skepticism in the thread, however, especially given recent events in the world of Grand Theft Auto.

Notably, Nicholas7907 and Joao_Das_Couves posited that Echavarri may voice Lupe in GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update. (Interestingly enough, some players speculate Carla Tassara – Judy in Cyberpunk 2077 – is the voice of Lupe.)

As always, fan speculation should be taken with a grain of salt. That especially holds true in this case, given that concrete details about GTA 6 and its protagonist may not surface for quite some time.

In addition to addressing GTA 6’s supposed lead characters, the Bloomberg report also claimed the title won’t launch for another two years or so.