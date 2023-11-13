New GTA 6 leaks allege the game will feature the franchise’s first child character

GTA 6 leaks are set to become more prevalent following the game’s pending reveal. The newest major report to surface following the game’s announcement claims that the game might feature the series’ first child.

GTA 6 feels closer than ever thanks to Rockstar officially announcing an upcoming trailer for the game. Hype levels are at an all-time high, except for that one person who had to drink their pee.

The coming months will likely be filled with speculation about the next big Rockstar title. Thanks to major GTA 6 leaks in 2022, there’s already a solid amount of verified info on the game including the presence of female protagonist Lucia.

Lucia is actually the focus of the most recent GTA 6 leaks with Rockstar Universe claiming that an inside source has revealed to them Lucia has a child in-game. Moreover, they will supposedly appear in cutscenes and have some relevance to the plot. Potential spoilers ahead.

The newest GTA 6 leak was recently published on Rockstar Universe’s home page and goes over the alleged details. “It’s rumored by an internal source that Lucia has a child who appears in the game’s storyline,” they explained.

Rather than previous instances where characters like GTA 5’s Michael had adult children featured in the game, Lucia’s child will differ. “Lucia’s child is believed to be much younger and only appears in cutscenes, similar to how Jack Marston was in Read Dead Redemption 1 & 2,” Rockstar Universe elaborates.

The GTA franchise has historically avoided the inclusion of children in its stories and open worlds. Given the content of the games, it makes a lot of sense. Particularly given that the GTA series has been a magnate for controversy.

Interestingly, these latest GTA 6 leaks seem to correlate with a much larger leak that appeared on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit earlier this month. This leak also claimed to be sourced from internally at Rockstar and included references to Lucia’s child.

It probably goes without saying but given we don’t even have a trailer or a release date for GTA 6 at the the time of writing, take this with an unhewn rock of salt. We’ll certainly learn more when Rockstar reveals the GTA 6 trailer in December 2023.

We’ll be covering all the major news in the lead-up to GTA 6’s release and beyond and you’ll find that here.