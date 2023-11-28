Rumored GTA 6 actress confirms role at Rockstar, but not the one you expected

An actress rumored to be playing Lucia in GTA 6 has finally responded to the speculation after months of waiting.

Rockstar Games will be unveiling the first official look at GTA 6 in December, but fans have been debating for over a year now about who the actors in the next title will be.

Last year, leaked GTA 6 gameplay surfaced, confirming prior reports of a female protagonist named Lucia along with the series returning to Vice City for its sixth installment.

As such, fans began to search far and wide for the possible actors set to take on the role of Lucia and despite players convinced they found her, it turns out they were close, but still oh so far.

GTA actress finally responds to GTA 6 speculation

On Instagram, Alexandra C. Echavarri Lecároz, the actress many suspected to be playing Lucia came clean about her involvement in GTA.

“I can FINALLY share I had the honor of voicing Warehouse Boss, Lupe on GTA!” she exclaimed. “This was a career goal and I’m so grateful it has been realized.”

“I remember playing the game myself when I was a teen and I have to say: I never thought I’d have the opportunity of being a part of such a cool game or being the voice of a hardcore chick,” she added.

Lupe is a GTA Online character who helps players manage their warehouses. While this revelation may have helped quell some GTA 6 rumors, users continued to theorize that she could have been recast to play Lucia regardless.

However, she went on to debunk that possibility in the comments, writing: “It was a true pleasure to work on GTA V. I am NOT in GTA VI.”

As such, the identity of Lucia remains a mystery, but Echavarri isn’t the only actor suspected of having a role in GTA 6. For months now, Bryan Zampella has been rumored to be the voice of Jason and has even made content with GTA 5’s Franklin actor.

In any case, with the GTA 6 trailer fast approaching, we may not have long until the truth about the game’s cast is finally revealed.