GTA 6 fans slam “cringe” developers for copying Rockstar’s announcement

Grand Theft Auto fans are hitting out at “cringe” developers following Rockstar’s announcement confirming when the first trailer for the next game will be revealed.

It’s been over a decade since Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto 5, and now after years of waiting the reveal for the next game in the series is just around the corner.

In November, Rockstar confirmed reports and rumors that the trailer for the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise would be released imminently, announcing that we’d get the first look at the game in December.

On December 1, Rockstar sent gamers into a frenzy, confirming that we’ll finally see the long-anticipated trailer on December 5, 2023. Several developers, including 343 Industries, Mediatonic, and Raven Software have “copied” with a similar colorway and style to Rockstar’s announcement.

GTA fans blast “cringe” developers copying Rockstar

Many gamers have since hit out, with numerous slamming the developers as “cringe” for copying Rockstar’s announcement. “Am I allowed yet to say that every game publisher doing this after Rockstar is kinda cringe?” one wrote on Twitter/X.

Several in the replies claimed it was just the developers celebrating Rockstar’s massive announcement after years of anticipation. “I think its celebration bro this is not them trying something,” said one.

“I see it as them being just as excited as we are. They’re acknowledging this historical moment in time,” wrote another. “It’s better to celebrate with us then to act as if it wasn’t happening.”

However, on the other hand, many agreed that it’s “cringe” from other game developers, with one stating: “Really cringe actually, like trying to ride their coattails or something.”

“It was fine when Halo did it but now that everyone’s doing it, it’s become irritating,” another added.

Regardless, it’s fair to say the world is pumped to now know when we’ll get our first look at the next Grand Theft Auto.