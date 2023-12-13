MrBeast apologizes for copyright claims on reactions to his videos

MrBeast has issued an apology to fans after facing copyright claims on reactions to his YouTube videos.

Until recently, MrBeast held several records on YouTube, such as the most views on a non-music video in its first 24 hours. However, that record was ultimately shattered by Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer less than half a day after its release.

Still, MrBeast lays claim as the biggest YouTuber in the world, and by a far margin too, with no other independent creator anywhere close to his enormous 215 million subscribers.

Being so popular, it’s no wonder other creators are trying to ride on his hype train, uploading reactions to MrBeast’s viral videos.

MrBeast issues apology for copyright claims on reaction videos

In a post on Twitter/X on December 12, creator ‘Thinknoodles’ explained that their upload reacting to MrBeast’s ‘World’s Most Deadliest Lazer Maze’ video was copyright claimed by ‘Spotter’ — the company that holds the license to the YouTube star’s content.

Responding, MrBeast clarified that the copyright claim wasn’t intended, and encouraged fans to react to his videos more. “That was a weird fluke,” he wrote. “Should be gone.”

He added: “I love when people react to my videos and encourage it! Do more.”

Surely enough, the claim was quickly lifted without the creator even needing to dispute it. “Thanks man! You took care of that insanely quickly,” Thinknoodles replied to MrBeast.

Others in the replies explained that they faced a similar problem, with their reaction videos also being hit with claims, deterring them from uploading more. However, with MrBeast encouraging creators to make more reactions, it appears many plan on doing so.

“I was getting my videos claimed so I stopped reacting to you, but this is awesome news and definitely will be bringing back my MrBeast reactions!” one wrote. “Time to start a new channel only reacting to MrBeast videos,” said another.

It’s not the first time MrBeast has encouraged fans and other creators to upload reactions to his videos. Earlier in 2023, the YouTuber claimed he “doesn’t mind” and urged them to “go for it.”

