GTA Trilogy players flame Rockstar for denying refunds: “Sketchy company being lazy”

GTA Trilogy players are unhappy, to say the least, with the state of the remastered version of the game. Many are seeking out refunds from Rockstar Games, but that’s easier said than done according to reports from customers.

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – Definitive Edition was released on Nov. 11 to overwhelmingly negative reviews. Much like Cyberpunk 2077, many of the players who bought the game are rushing to get their money back.

While returning a game is usually a straightforward process, there have been stories from players that make it seem like Rockstar is reluctant to comply.

GTA Trilogy players demand refunds from Rockstar

Reddit user Rapier1990 explained their issues trying to get a refund to the GTA subreddit, and plenty of other users flocked to the comments to share theirs as well.

Instead of complying with the refund request, Rockstar’s support team doubled down on the game’s post-launch updates.

“Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – Definitive Edition has been updated and is once again available….We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” the Rockstar help chat replied.

Reddit user Timbur512 pointed out how this seems to be the default response when a refund is mentioned: “HAHA I just posted the same message.. this s**t is sad man give me my f***ing refund.”

Another user added: “This is just copy/paste text bulls**t, I see Rockstar as a sketchy company being lazy. Their glory days are far behind them.”

The problems don’t stop with online refunds either according to u/Gorefloor: “Going through this right now. I pre-ordered the physical edition and they are doing whatever they can to not cancel my pre-order for it.”

Rockstar has yet to comment on the refund situation but we will update this page with the latest information when and if they do.