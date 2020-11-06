 GTA Online player finds perfect location to fight off cops - Dexerto
GTA Online player finds perfect location to fight off cops

Published: 6/Nov/2020 10:58

by Alex Garton
GTABase

There’s nothing quite like racking up the wanted level in GTA Online and taking on the game’s entire law enforcement. Well, a player may have found the perfect location to hold and camp whilst fighting off the cops.

It has been seven years since the release of GTA Online back in October of 2013. Although now classed as a relatively old title, GTA Online maintains a large and dedicated player base.

The title has received numerous updates adding fresh and exciting content to the game. From heists to a wealth of items and vehicles to collect, a player isn’t short of content to get stuck into.

However, as with any GTA title, sometimes a player just wants to rack up the wanted level and see how long they can survive.

Rockstar Games
Surviving a high wanted level can be difficult whilst out in the open.

Perfect location to fight off the cops

A post made to the GTA Online subreddit has highlighted the best location to camp whilst maintaining a high wanted level.

The redditor reveals that the rooftop of Eclipse Lodge, located in West Vinewood, is the perfect location to fight off cops. The only access to the rooftop of the building is a ladder which the cops are unable to climb.

This means that players can simply camp the top of the building and shoot down with no consequences: “If you’re looking to blow off some steam… the rooftop of the Eclipse Lodge is the place to be… for some reason, the cops can’t properly climb up the ladder.”

Eclipse Lodge gta
Rockstar Games
Here’s the place GTA 5 players think is easiest to fend off the police.

Eclipse Lodge from gtaonline

Unfortunately, players will not be able to hold this spot for an infinite amount of time.

As the Reddit user helpfully mentions, the only officers that will be able to reach players are the S.W.A.T team that repel from helicopters. It is possible to hold off the helicopters, but you would need to get a group of friends together and keep track of the skies.

It’s always interesting to see posts like this highlighting interesting locations in Los Santos. Although GTA Online has reached its 7th birthday, players are still finding new and unique elements to the title.

Forza

Bizarre Forza Horizon 4 glitch is making cars bounce uncontrollably

Published: 6/Nov/2020 9:56

by Kieran Bicknell
Reddit: u/mecurt78

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 continues to dominate the open-world racing genre, but it’s not without its issues. One Redditor has found a glitch in the game that appears to turn the Clio Williams into a pogo stick during a cinematic cutscene.

The world of Forza Horizon 4 remains popular, out-ranking any other Forza title for gameplay numbers by a considerable margin.

In spite of this, bugs, glitches, and hilarious moments pop up frequently online, with anything from random ‘sinkholes’ in the game to glitches that turn cars into spaceships.

One thing you may notice about these glitches is that they mostly happen during gameplay, with players in control of their vehicles. Cinematic cutscene glitches are rare since these animations are pre-determined by the game devs, but they are not impossible.

Clio Williams Forza Horizon 4
CMAN122 via Forza Wiki
The glitch seems to affect the Renault Clio Williams in Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 4 Clio Williams glitch

The glitch in question, posted to R/Forza by Reddit user mecurt78, shows the cutscene before one of the ‘Upgrade Heroes’ missions.

In these missions, the player drives a Renault Clio Williams to ‘collect’ a car, which is brought back to the workshop for upgrading and customization.

Unusually, however, it is during the cinematic scene that the glitch hits. While the voiceover is still playing correctly, the car behaves in a very… unique way during the scene.

The Clio Williams appears to drive through a wall, and then proceed to bounce up-and-down as if it is on a trampoline.

Nervous? from r/forza

As if that wasn’t enough, the car then sits perfectly upright on its rear bumper, before slowly toppling over the wall in a see-saw like motion.

From what we can see, this is an isolated incident of a glitch in the cutscene. Ironically, the overdub says “Nervous, me? I’m not nervous” as the car continues to glitch.

We’d certainly be nervous if our car was toppling over a stone wall!